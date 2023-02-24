Let's Talk About Gisele Fetterman 'Cuz Something Ain't Right

I have to say I have never been impressed by Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

It was really difficult to watch this man, clearly still struggling in the wake of the stroke that nearly killed him, hitting the campaign trail and telling us everything was just fine… that he was fit to serve… through it all, his wife Gisele stood behind him, knowing the truth.

As PJ Media’s Athena Thorne noted back in October, “what kind of appalling woman would, first of all, completely disregard her husband’s health and well-being, while second, setting him up to be deeply humiliated on a massive public scale.”

She asked, “Who wants that for someone they supposedly love?”

I can’t explain it, yet in a way, it makes sense. As Athena noted, Gisele now belongs to a sisterhood of Democrat political wives who supports their husbands “long past the point at which it does their husbands, themselves, their party, or the institution of marriage any good.”

Truer words cannot be said. Truthfully, everyone around Fetterman failed him. His doctor prioritized winning the Senate seat over his health, writing a bogus doctor’s note insisting Fetterman was fit to serve. Gisele certainly knew better, too, yet, when the media honestly reported on her husband’s communication problems, she demanded an apology and likened the reporting to an attack on the disabled community.

“What is being done at the media after a reporter came out so openly ableist towards a person?” Gisele said. “I would love to see an apology towards the disability community from her and from her network for the damage they have caused.”

It’s become increasingly clear that she wasn’t speaking out of concern for her husband or the disabled community. She was motivated by opportunism about the prospect of being a senator’s wife and all the benefits it would bring. I wish I could say I was exaggerating, but on Friday, she revealed that, after her husband checked himself into Walter Reed Hospital for severe depression, she went on a road trip… to Canada.

“We drove straight into … Canada,” Gisele revealed in a post on Twitter. “1 week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of … pack them in the car and drive.”

We drove straight into … Canada (and lovely Buffalo NY) (Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away 😅) We talked about lots of hard things and how we will all have to face hard things. About the need to be gentle … with all and with ourselves. pic.twitter.com/0PWQXHrbqT — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 24, 2023

How is this normal, exactly? Why didn’t she go straight to Washington, D.C. to be by her husband’s side? I just don’t get it. I can’t imagine it’s good for Sen. Fetterman’s mental health knowing his wife decided to go on vacation instead of being by her husband’s side.

After all, his campaigning for the Senate likely gave him permanent brain damage. Don’t tell me she’s not culpable. She likely knew more than anyone what his limitations were, and she certainly had to know that this was a man who was simply not capable of serving as a senator. He’s now been to the hospital twice in six weeks, and while his campaign claims he won’t resign, it’s hard to see how he sticks this out.

But something tells me that Gisele will not be the one to convince him to put his health first.