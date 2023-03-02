SCAM OF THE CENTURY? Canada's Trans Teacher with the Enormous Fake Boobs Put on Paid Leave

Canada’s fake Z-cup boobs-wearing trans teacher has been put on leave for not wearing his fake boobs enough. This is a real news story. It also might be the most 21st Century scam of … well, of the 21st Century. Bear with me here as we plunge deep into the details of this stand-out story.

Shop teacher Kerry “Kayla” Lemieux, according to the Daily Mail, has “finally been suspended from her Canadian school after pictures showed her in men’s clothing, proving she does not wear the provocative attire all the time.” He gained infamy last year for wearing tight clothes and comically — some would say offensively — large fake breasts, complete with protruding nipples.

There has been speculation from the beginning that Lemieux has been “gaming the system” and isn’t trans at all, whatever that overly-broad term might mean in his case.

He’s now upping the ante to exploit the very clown world the school and society itself created. His long game is most likely to get fired, and then sue for discrimination. There is no other explanation.. No better way to troll clown world than to become an over-the-top caricature of a woman.

Lemieux has since been repeatedly photographed dressed like a normal dude while away from school. One of his neighbors was quoted by DM claiming that Lemieux “wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently,” and that he only “puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit.”

WARMINGTON: The Kayla Lemieux show cancelled; no longer at Oakville school https://t.co/nz3YaRTX2R via @ — Mark E. W. Hudson (@MEWH) March 2, 2023

When an insurance company suspects the guy who got rear-ended is faking his neck injury to get a court to award him a big settlement, they’ll send a private investigator to secretly follow him around. If the “victim” doesn’t wear his neck brace at home, joins his kids on the trampoline, etc., they can use that evidence in court against him.

In the 21st Century, we need neighbors armed with smartphones to see if the fake femme with the massive melons is playing some kind of con. One kind of con might be getting yourself placed on paid leave for adopting a persona that, under Canadian law, basically makes you un-fireable.

That might be why, even with photo evidence to the contrary, Lemieux still asserts his ridiculous claim. He insisted to the New York Post two weeks ago, when the photos first emerged, “I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real.”

Although Lemieux has yet to produce any medical evidence for his “condition,” he still says, “I believe — and my doctor thinks — because I have XX chromosomes as well, that has something to do with it, and hormone sensitivity to estrogen has caused it.”

So that must have been someone else in those photographs: “I can’t tell you who that is because I don’t want to bring anyone else into this. I don’t want that person being thrown all over the media, but it wasn’t me.”

Lemieux’s Z-cups runneth over with chutzpah.

Recommended: Did You Ever Wonder How and Why the Left Is Able to Push Their Narratives Almost Unhindered?