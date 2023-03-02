Is This the Greatest Job of Political Trolling Ever?

Modern politics is annoying and frustrating, but one of the most entertaining things about it is when conservatives troll left-wingers. So much of it takes place on social media, but sometimes the trolling actually takes place in legislatures.

The latest instance of conservative political trolling has taken place in Florida, and it’s so brilliant it might be the greatest political trolling job ever.

On Tuesday, State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-11th district) filed SB 1248, gloriously titled “The Ultimate Cancel Act,” which, in its ultra-sanitized summary, would call on the state of Florida to “immediately cancel the filings of a political party if certain conditions exist; requiring the division to follow a certain procedure; requiring the division to provide a specified notice to certain voters; authorizing a canceled political party to reregister with the Department of State; providing procedures for an organization to reregister as a political party.”

Sounds fair enough, right? But that’s before the fun begins. Later on, in the bill’s text, we learn that SB 1248 would ask the state to “immediately cancel the filings of a political party, to include its registration and approved status as a political party, if the party’s platform has previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude.”

You know what that means, right? As Orlando’s WESH so helpfully explains, “Southern Democrats advocated for slavery during the Civil War.” I would add that plenty of Northern Democrats also thought slavery was just dreamy back in the day, too.

Naturally, it would be a stretch to believe that the Ultimate Cancel Act would have a snowball’s chance in Florida of passing. But Ingoglia intends to make a point with the legislation.

“For years now, leftist activists have been trying to ‘cancel’ people and companies for things they have said or done in the past,” he said in a statement. “This includes the removal of statues and memorials and the renaming of buildings. Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democrat Party itself for the same reason.”

Democrats are up in arms about this one.

“Republicans in Florida are so drunk with power that they are expanding their censorship agenda to even include abolishing the Democratic Party of Florida,” said Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former Democratic state representative. “If Floridians are not alarmed by what is coming out of Republican leadership in Tallahassee then they are not paying enough attention.”

“Presenting a bill that would disenfranchise 5 million voters is both unconstitutional and unserious,” the Florida Democratic Party said in a statement. “Under Ron DeSantis, Senator Ingoglia is using his office to push bills that are nothing more than publicity stunts instead of focusing on the issues that matter most to Floridians, such as reforming property insurance, addressing housing affordability, and combating climate change.”

“The sooner DeSantis and his puppets in the legislature learn that Florida is a Democratic Republic and not a Banana Republic, the better it will be for all Floridians,” the statement concluded.

Check out Schultz’s last statement. “These radical extremists can’t be serious,” she tweeted. Beyond the fact that a member of a political party that pushes for babies to be killed to the point of birth is calling anyone “extremist,” Schultz is clearly lacking a sense of humor.

Ingoglia has telegraphed that his legislation isn’t exactly a serious proposal. After all, his Twitter bio includes, “If you’re looking for snark, you’ve found it.”

While the prospect of Ingoglia’s bill is appealing, nobody really thinks this is a real proposal. But it does reveal two things: the Democrats don’t have a sense of humor, and they’re so lacking in self-awareness that they don’t realize that the real target of this bill, which approaches Swiftian levels of sly satire, is cancel culture in general.