FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Do you know what the best part is about doing “Five O’Clock Somewhere” on each and every Friday?

It’s Friday. And there’s so much good cheer to share.

By “good cheer” I mean “cocktails.” And by “cocktails” I mean “good cheer.”

See you then — can’t wait!

Editor’s Note: If you are not yet a VIP Gold member, become one today! Support PJ Media’s conservative reporting and get access to exclusive columns, commentary, podcasts, and live chats with your favorite writers. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your membership!