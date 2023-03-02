Boom Goes the Dynamite: Entire Senate Passes Bill to Declassify COVID-19 Origins Intel

The Senate voted unanimously — at the behest of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) — to pass a bill known as the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023.

Brown requested unanimous consent for the bill, which was granted with no objections from a single member of the Senate.

FACT-O-RAMA! If unanimous consent for a bill is granted, the bill passed automatically. No voting is necessary.

If the House passes the bill — which is almost certain to happen — the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, will have 90 days to declassify the following intel relating to:

Potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the Hong Kong Fluey

Activities performed by the Wuhan Institute of Virology with or on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army (that’s the Chinese Communist Army)

Coronavirus research or other related activities performed at the Wuhan lab

A list of researchers who became sick while working in the Wuhan lab, as well as their full names, symptoms suffered, and the dates the symptoms began, as well as their positions at the Wuhan lab.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) reintroduced the bill on Monday after the Department of Energy (DOE) as well as the FBI admitted that COVID “likely” originated in a laboratory, not a “wet market” as the Chinese first claimed.

Hawley released a statement that included:

For nearly three years, anyone asking whether COVID-19 originated as a lab leak outbreak was silenced and branded as a conspiracy theorist. Now, these prudent skeptics stand vindicated. The Biden administration must immediately declassify all intelligence reports pertaining to the origins of COVID-19 and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The American people deserve to know the truth.

Hawley — who has been a welcome pitbull in a Republican dog run full of neutered Labradoodles — tweeted his glee over the passing of the bill.

Tonight the Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed my bill to declassify all the intelligence the government has on #covid origins. Let the people see the truth! — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 2, 2023

“The American people deserve transparency, free from government censors or media spin. It’s time to declassify everything we know about COVID’s origins and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, now,” Braun added.

The Senate passed a similar bill in 2021 but the House — dominated by Democrats at the time — shot it down.

Americans — many of whom lean right — were called “conspiracy theorists” for questioning the Chinese commies’ excuse that the COVID virus came from a bat sold as food in a wet market, which was located conspicuously close to what is known as the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Stephen Colbert, late-night comedy’s favorite Punchinello — who beclowned himself pimping the vaccine in a cringeworthy song and dance routine — took to the airwaves to defend his commie masters in Beijing.

Steve Colbert (@StephenAtHome) attacks the Dept. of Energy for its investigation finding Covid likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology: "Stay in your lane" pic.twitter.com/s50uYLZM3k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2023

Left-leaning comedian Jon Stewart — who is the sole reason Colbert has a career — went on Colbert’s TV show a while back and hilariously suggested that the virus came from the Wuhan lab as Colbert tried to stop him.

FBI director Christopher Wray told Fox News’s Bret Baier that the FBI believes the virus came from a lab, but the pinkos in China have been hiding the origins of the Bat-stew flu.

“The Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our U.S. government and close foreign partners are doing,” Wray stated. “And that’s unfortunate for everybody.”

China was quick to decry Wray’s accusation.

Dr. Fauci — who long supported China’s flapdoodle explanation of the origins of COVID — might have some explaining to do. Hopefully, he does this explaining in front of Congress.