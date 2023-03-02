Subpoenas Now! Force Brandon Administration to Release Details of Department of Energy COVID Report

After years of deriding those with questions as “conspiracy theorists,” ostracizing them from polite society, and kicking them off social media, the U.S. government is finally getting around to vindicating the worst suspicions that only the most honest, brave independent journalists had previously raised: that COVID-19 very likely originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and was either intentionally or accidentally released on the world.

Via the Wall Street Journal:

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress. The shift by the Energy Department, which previously was undecided on how the virus emerged, is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office.

By the body count alone — not to mention the brutal authoritarian lockdowns and draconian vax mandates — this is the gravest crime in human history. In the U.S. alone, the official death toll, per the New York Times, is 1.13 million as of March 2023.

Yes, the figure should be taken with a grain of salt because the numbers were inflated to maximize terror — but it’s probably in the ballpark. Even if the true human loss of life was half that figure, it would still be an epic crime.

Yet, despite the gravity, the Brandon Administration has thus far not released the details of the report. All we have is basically the headline.

What evidence did the Department of Energy see that caused it to come to the conclusion, albeit with “low confidence,” that the virus emerged from a poorly run communist lab in China? Don’t the American people deserve to see the details for themselves?

The Nazis only managed to kill six million Jews — fewer people than COVID has. Would the free world have tolerated the Holocaust details remaining a closely guarded state secret?

Forget the Department of Energy for the moment, what about the FBI’s assessment that COVID originated in a lab, as reported by PJ Media’s Victoria Taft?

🚨BREAKING: FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the origin of COVID was likely the result of a laboratory leak in China pic.twitter.com/ducPWduotG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2023

“There’s not a lot of details I can share that aren’t classified,” Wray claimed in his interview with Fox News — to which he got no pushback from Bret Baier along the lines of, “why the hell not?”

Do these people work for the American public in a position of public trust, or are they to be allowed to play coy with life-or-death information? What could the “national security” justification for withholding their evidence possibly be?

Why is Wray not hauled in front of Congress to provide the evidence his agency used to come to the conclusion?

Fox News’ Peter Doocy — the only journalist who ever presses White House admitted diversity hire Karine Jean-Pierre on her pretty little lies from the people’s podium — asked her this question.

Q: “…according to the FBI director, China may have created something that has killed more than 1.1 million people in this country. And President Biden is not punishing them.”

A: “Look, as it relates to — you’re talking about the COVID origins, we’ve been very clear. We’ve been very clear that we need the data, and we need to figure out how to get to the bottom of the COVID origins. And that’s something that the President has said since the beginning of this administration.”

What is this gobbledygook? Subpoenas need to fly now, followed swiftly by indictments not only of the parties responsible for unleashing COVID-19 but also of the Deep State hacks who think they can hide vital information from the American public with impunity.