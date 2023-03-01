Why I Don't Trust Sneering FBI Director Chris Wray on Admitting COVID Lab Leak

Why is it that FBI Director Chris Wray obfuscates, demurs, and deflects on everything else we have a right to know, but all of a sudden acknowledges that his organization believes COVID-19 came from a lab leak? What’s going on?

Previous stories from CNN and The Wall Street Journal reported — to very, very little fanfare, in 2021— that the FBI had “moderate” certainty that the virus, which started in Wuhan, China, came from the level 4 lab cooking up coronavirus bugs with Fauci funds.

So, what’s with this frisson of truth-telling that we’re getting now? Is this some Clintonesque triangulation where Wray comes out and shrugs his shoulders and says, Hey, man, this is old news, sheesh?

Wray said as much to Fox News’s Brett Baier when he wiped off the sneer and remarked, “The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”

Wray is the same guy who tried to oust the man who brought up the lab leak theory, President Donald Trump, so excuse me if I don’t pick up what this guy is now throwing down.

I hate to say it but I sure as hell don’t believe much of anything Wray says. I don’t trust his heart or his instincts. He has turned his agency into the American Stasi and should be fired post haste.

Don’t get me started on who hired this jerk — looking at you, Donald Trump.

This J. Edgar Comey* successor considered wearing a wire to trap President Trump in some crazy talk and sat mute over the Hunter Biden laptop scandal that could have affected the 2020 presidential election. Then he green-lighted the raid at Mar-a-Lago, sneered during a Congressional oversight hearing, and then peaced out early to ride “his” plane to a weekend in the Adirondacks. Smell ya later, little people!

Related: White House Panics After Wuhan Lab Leak Story ID’d as ‘Most Likely’ Theory for COVID

Wray pushed the “Trump is a Russian secret agent” farce. He also still refuses to tell the American public the truth about his agents provocateur who may have fomented if not choreographed the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol Building, to smear the 45th president. Get out of our sandbox, you nouveau riche, tough-talking billionaire! We got you this time!

The same person looking for the real killers of the Murdaugh Family and Nicole Brown Simpson is apparently also on the case into the identity of the pipe bomber on Capitol Hill the night before Jan. 6, 2021.

Fed! Fed! Fed!

Indeed, the domestic federal police agency, the FBI-turned-American-Stasi, downplayed the theory of the leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). And Wray sat mute as his water-carriers at MSNBC and wherever Nate Silver is working this year mocked people who could read a map and connect some dots.

As Ben Shapiro points out in his PJ Media column Wednesday, these people now admit the reason they didn’t take the lab leak theory seriously is that they didn’t want to be on the same side as the smelly Walmart people.

[A]ll the wrong people were repeating the lab leak theory. As one of MSNBC’s resident hacks, Mehdi Hasan, admitted on Twitter, “The simple reason why so many people weren’t keen to discuss the ‘lab leak’ theory is because it was originally conflated by the right with ‘Chinese bio weapon’ conspiracies and continues to be conflated by the right with anti-Fauci conspiracies. Blame the conspiracy theorists.” As Nate Silver correctly noted, “The Bad People thought the lab leak might be true, therefore as journalists we couldn’t be expected to actually evaluate the evidence for it.”’

Even the magpies at The View admitted Trump Tricknology convinced them the lab leak theory couldn’t possibly have been true.

The View blames Trump's "Xenophobia" for discrediting COVID lab leak theory. READ: https://t.co/c5OaAGQd4y pic.twitter.com/z5GCgGLox8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 1, 2023

But there was Wray on Tuesday as Brett Baier of Fox News questioned him in a rare interview, which also raises more questions.

Filmmaker Mike Cernovich’s antennae went up. He tweeted, “Christopher Wray lied about everything else in his interview except COVID’s origins? Might want to think more on this one, friends.”

Christopher Wray lied about everything else in his interview except COVID’s origins? Might want to think more on this one, friends. pic.twitter.com/OtmzY29fOA — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 1, 2023

Ain’t it the truth?

Dr. Marty Makary, in his wonderful piece in The New York Post on Wednesday, bullet-pointed the 10 pieces of COVID misinformation pushed by the government and media, of which number seven is:

Misinformation #7: COVID originating from the Wuhan lab is a conspiracy theory Google admitted to suppressing searches of “lab leak” during the pandemic. Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health, claimed (and still does) he didn’t believe the virus came from a lab. Ultimately, overwhelming circumstantial evidence points to a lab leak origin — the same origin suggested to Dr. Anthony Fauci by two very prominent virologists in a January 2020 meeting he assembled at the beginning of the pandemic. According to documents obtained by Bret Baier of Fox News, they told Fauci and Collins that the virus may have been manipulated and originated in the lab, but then suddenly changed their tune in public comments days after meeting with the NIH officials. The virologists were later awarded nearly $9 million from Fauci’s agency.

Related: Where Does Comedian Jon Stewart Go to Get His Lefty Credentials Back After COVID Report Vindicates Him?

The government was against these stories to the extent that it was paying for people’s silence. What changed? Is it now in vogue to dis China, now that the Biden administration has pushed it into the arms of Russia?

*Great name, Chris Plante.