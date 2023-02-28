Will Former Comedian Jon Stewart Get His Lefty Credentials Back After COVID Report Vindicates Him?

Former comedian and Daily Show host Jon Stewart might deserve his Leftist membership card back now, after being vindicated by a government report claiming that the “most likely” source of COVID-19 was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). It was in that lab where researchers were literally working on the very kind of coronavirus that was loosed on the world sometime after 2018.

According to Fox News in Bangor, Maine, Stewart told the crew of his Apple TV+ show about the wall of hate that came at him after he made the humorously told but deadly serious point on the Stephen Colbert show in June 2021. Stewart told Colbert:

‘Oh, my God, there’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China,'” he said. “What do we do?’ ‘Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab.’ The disease is the same name as the lab. That’s just a little too weird, don’t you think?” “‘Oh, my God, there’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania. What do you think happened?'” Stewart went on. “Like, ‘Oh I don’t know, maybe a steam shovel mated with a cocoa bean?’ Or it’s the f—ing chocolate factory!”

This is older, but Jon Stewart was right and they refused to listen to him as well, just like Woody Harrelson! pic.twitter.com/PKGp3ny8aw — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_the_Dr) February 27, 2023

In a recent conversation with his staff, Stewart recounted, “The backlash was swift, immediate, and quite loud.” He was accused of being “alt-right” and “racist” against Asian people.

“First of all, I wasn’t waiting on the Department of Energy to weigh in on this,” Stewart said. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore bioweapons experts believe that all signs point to the Wuhan lab.

Stewart said that “the larger problem with all of this is the inability to discuss things that are within the realm of possibility without falling into absolutes and litmus-testing each other for our political allegiances as it arose from that.”

At the time, Colbert seemed shocked by Stewart’s assertions and kept trying to get him to prove his theory — which, unhappily for Stewart, was shared by the Trump White House.

Colbert was back on Monday night to lampoon the Department of Energy report as not persuasive, as Stephen Green pointed out in his Insanity Wrap column for PJ Media.

Green believes Colbert’s reaction is a self-own, which it is.

“No, no! Bad Energy Department, no bio-labs until you finish building your electric car-charging stations. Stay in your lane — you don’t see the Census Bureau building nukes.”

Green offered Colbert some advice: “It’s difficult to look smart when you sound so stupid.”

Meanwhile, Stewart wondered about the all-or-nothing reaction to political dialogue these days.

“The part that I don’t like about it is the absolutes and the dismissive like ‘f–k you, I’m done with you. I will never forgive you, you have crossed an unforgivable line. You’ve expressed an opinion that is antithetical to mine, or not mine.”

After all the lies about COVID — cloth masks work, those shots are “vaccines,” those shots will stop the virus, kids will kill grandma and must be masked, natural immunity won’t work against the Wuhan virus, only shots will fight the virus, shots don’t cause heart problems, and many more — people like Colbert still take the White House’s obviously political claims at face value.

I can see why he would be skeptical of the DOE report, but we wonder why the so-called comedian doesn’t use his powers of observation to wake up and smell the coffee instead of Biden’s backside.

And that’s not funny.

