By Matt Margolis 10:45 AM on March 02, 2023
WATCH: Joe Biden Laughs While Talking About Fentanyl Deaths
AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

Fentanyl is no laughing matter — unless you’re Joe Biden, apparently.

On Wednesday, Biden spoke at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. During an off-script moment, trying to poke fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene, he revealed just how little he cares about the fentanyl epidemic he created with his border crisis.

“I’ve read she was very specific recently, saying that a mom — a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl — that, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” he said, then laughed.

Wow, how human, how empathetic, Joe. It must take a unique kind of sociopath to laugh about a mother losing two children to fentanyl.

“What a disgusting thing to do. Especially from a president who has seen such an increase in fentanyl smuggling on his watch,” RNC Rapid response director Tommy Pigott tweeted.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) called Biden’s behavior “shameful and embarrassing.”

“What a horrible person,” said Fox News contributor Liz Peek.

