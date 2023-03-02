WATCH: Joe Biden Laughs While Talking About Fentanyl Deaths

Fentanyl is no laughing matter — unless you’re Joe Biden, apparently.

On Wednesday, Biden spoke at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. During an off-script moment, trying to poke fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene, he revealed just how little he cares about the fentanyl epidemic he created with his border crisis.

“I’ve read she was very specific recently, saying that a mom — a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl — that, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” he said, then laughed.

Yesterday, a mom who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning told her story. Today, Biden laughed about it. pic.twitter.com/USEbe4Ouhe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2023

Wow, how human, how empathetic, Joe. It must take a unique kind of sociopath to laugh about a mother losing two children to fentanyl.

“What a disgusting thing to do. Especially from a president who has seen such an increase in fentanyl smuggling on his watch,” RNC Rapid response director Tommy Pigott tweeted.

What a disgusting thing to do. Especially from a president who has seen such an increase in fentanyl smuggling on his watch https://t.co/MfAWCH0iRy — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) March 2, 2023

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) called Biden’s behavior “shameful and embarrassing.”

“What a horrible person,” said Fox News contributor Liz Peek.