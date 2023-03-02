What the Fudge? Hershey’s Celebrates Man for International Women’s Day

Hershey’s choice to feature a man in its ad campaign for International Women’s Day in Canada has sparked significant controversy and has prompted some to call for a boycott of the chocolate company.

Part of the company’s campaign includes the release of limited edition Hershey’s SHE bars, which it’s been doing for three years now.

“The Hershey’s SHE bars serve as a heartwarming reminder to take a moment and shine a light on the women and girls who inspire us every day,” the company explained. “The brand is inviting fans to recognize the women and girls in their life through the simple gesture of gifting a Hershey’s SHE bar. So, grab a bar and say, ‘thank you,’ ‘you inspire me,’ ‘you are smart and kind’ and, simply, recognize the impact SHE has made in your life.”

In Canada, where the campaign is called “Her for She,” the limited edition candy bars feature the faces of five women chosen to be a part of the campaign — and one of them is, in fact, a man.

The chocolate's out of the wrapper! Honoured to be featured in this campaign by @Hersheys Canada for #InternationalWomensDay alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers. https://t.co/0s9uh8MvHv pic.twitter.com/jdXNJfcZmo — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 1, 2023

He calls himself Fae Johnstone, and he’s a man who “identifies” as a woman but doesn’t look or even sound like one… yet he managed to take the honor of being included in the campaign away from a real woman. And none of the four real women chosen for the campaign objected. Really?

“You get the feeling that these companies *always* despised women — they were just waiting for the right moment to stick it to us,” tweeted Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters. “Here’s the thing about real women, @Hersheys: we have long memories.”