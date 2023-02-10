The Morning Briefing: Rogue FBI Extremist Fever Dream Is Worried About Traddy Catholics at Latin Masses

Top O’ the Briefing

In its never-ending search for imaginary extremist monsters under the bed, the Federal Bureau of Investigation thinks it may have found some lurking in Roman Catholic churches around the country.

We have been chronicling for a while that the FBI has become Joe Biden’s Soviet-esque goon squad. Any semblance to a law enforcement agency that could be respected or taken seriously was lost when they decided that soccer moms at school board meetings were domestic terrorists. Any time we hope that the Bureau doesn’t get weirder or more pathetic, it does.

Here’s an excerpt from a deep dive Lincoln wrote yesterday:

As this information comes to light, National Review reports that an internal memo was issued at the FBI’s Richmond field office in January. This time the cause for concern was radical traditionalist Catholic ideology, which “almost certainly presents new mitigation opportunities.” This information came from Kyle Seraphin, who had served as an agent for six years and was suspended without pay in June 2020. He published the document called “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities,” on the website UncoverDC.com. You can access it here. Radical Traditional Catholics, or as the document calls them RTCs, are characterized as rejecting the Second Vatican Council, preferring the Latin Mass, and holding views about other religions that equate to “anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ and white supremacist ideology.” But the writer of the memo also says that there is a difference between the people who hold radical views and those who simply prefer pre-Vatican II policies and the Latin Mass.

I don’t know how they’re weeding out the radicals from the people “who simply prefer pre-Vatican II policies and the Latin Mass.” That seems like a real rear-end covering attempt to avoid looking like religious bigots.

Of course, anti-Catholic bigotry is not only condoned, but also rampant on the left. It’s practically encouraged. The Roman Church is Public Enemy Number One because of its unwavering stance on abortion. We all know how much lefties love killing babies, and woe be unto anyone who gets in their infanticidal way. Let us not forget that the Biden/Garland/Wray FBI sent a swarm of agents into Catholic pro-life activist Mark Houck’s home to arrest him for protecting one of his children from an aggressive abortion ghoul.

Thankfully, the jury didn’t have the same Stasi values as the FBI and Houck was acquitted.

I’ve been occasionally hanging around the Traddy Catholics and going to Latin Mass for a few years now. I’m not a “traditionalist” because I’m OK with either the Extraordinary (Latin) or Ordinary (vernacular) form of the Mass. In theory, I’m supposed to pick one or the other and then get on Catholic Twitter (it’s a thing) and argue about it.

The Traddy Catholics I’ve met at the Latin Mass I go to have been wonderful people. They don’t have a problem with minorities, they have a problem with Vatican II. I can assure you that’s the focus of their disdain. The only extreme position they hold is that they think I’m a bad Catholic for still attending the Novus Ordo Mass.

The Biden era FBI has a bad and dangerous habit of looking for extremism where there is never going to be any, all the while letting the real extremists run around freely. It’s frightening to think about how many al Qaeda cells or Sinaloa Cartel drug rings might be sprouting up here while our domestic security and law enforcement agents are focused on arresting Catholic dads and surveilling PTA moms.

It’s unnerving to watch Merrick Garland’s Justice Dept. work out his Trump daddy issues for him. Thankfully, the new Republican majority in the House isn’t wasting any time hauling in Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray for some heavy questioning about just they think they’re doing.

Until these guys are gone, however, I’m going to sit in the back pew at Mass and see if I can spot any feds. Oh, make sure you check out today’s “Bee Me.”

