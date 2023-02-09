WATCH: Disney's Savage Anti-White Ballad in Children's Show

Behold nearly two minutes of unabashed, undisguised orgiastic race hate — the classic “Two Minutes Hate” of Orwellian fame, only directed at whitey instead of Eurasians or Eastasians.

“The descendants of slaves continue to build [America], slaves built this country and we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism, and White supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for,” a troupe of woke animated Children of Color™ rhythmically rage.

“Slaves built this country” is the chorus, repeated about a dozen times.

That “slaves built this country,” a universal tenet of Social Justice™ ideology, is reductionist trash. Yes, slaves did a lot of the manual labor that powered the economic engine. But slaves didn’t write the Declaration of Independence. They didn’t defeat the previously undefeated, greatest empire the world had ever seen. Before all that, they didn’t produce the Magna Carta and the Enlightenment and all of the cultural scaffolding upon which the idea of America was built.

Obviously, kindergarteners are unable to intellectually process the nuances of slavery and its role in American economic development, which is ostensibly Disney’s goal here. What they are fully capable of internalizing — much more so than an adult who can inject reason into their thought process — is the emotional manipulation. Once the anti-white hate is firmly embedded in the children’s psyche, it will be much easier down the line to indoctrinate them intellectually with critical race theory and similar curricula in public school. The hate is the foundation.