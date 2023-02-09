News & Politics

New Dad Peter Doocy Asked for Advice From the WRONG Person

By Matt Margolis 3:37 PM on February 09, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy and his wife Hillary Vaughn have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Bridget Blake Doocy.

Doocy publicly announced the birth on Twitter on Thursday.

“Meet Bridget Blake Doocy!” he said. “Asked @joebiden for tips about being a new dad, at the WH holiday reception. His advice: ‘hold her tight.’ Will do!”

I have to admit, I was surprised that Doocy, even jokingly, would ask Joe Biden for parenting advice. Joe hasn’t exactly done a great job with his prostitute-addicted, crackhead son Hunter, but Joe Biden is also alleged to have taken inappropriate showers with his daughter Ashley, according to Ashley’s own diary. “I remember having sex with friends @ a young age,” she wrote, “showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)”

Yeah, so maybe Joe Biden isn’t the right person to ask for fatherhood advice from.

