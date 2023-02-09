New Dad Peter Doocy Asked for Advice From the WRONG Person

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy and his wife Hillary Vaughn have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Bridget Blake Doocy.

Doocy publicly announced the birth on Twitter on Thursday.

“Meet Bridget Blake Doocy!” he said. “Asked @joebiden for tips about being a new dad, at the WH holiday reception. His advice: ‘hold her tight.’ Will do!”

Meet Bridget Blake Doocy! Asked @joebiden for tips about being a new dad, at the WH holiday reception. His advice: “hold her tight.” Will do! https://t.co/iXsCcMnbss — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) February 9, 2023

I have to admit, I was surprised that Doocy, even jokingly, would ask Joe Biden for parenting advice. Joe hasn’t exactly done a great job with his prostitute-addicted, crackhead son Hunter, but Joe Biden is also alleged to have taken inappropriate showers with his daughter Ashley, according to Ashley’s own diary. “I remember having sex with friends @ a young age,” she wrote, “showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)”

Yeah, so maybe Joe Biden isn’t the right person to ask for fatherhood advice from.