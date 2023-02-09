News & Politics

The Pennsylvania State House Has Fallen to the Democrats

By Matt Margolis 10:47 AM on February 09, 2023
The Democratic Party has won three state House special elections in the state, giving it control of the state house for the first time in 12 years.

“Democrats easily won the Pittsburgh-area races in November’s general election, claiming a 102-101 majority — their first in more than a decade. But with two members departing for higher office and another dying shortly before the election, Republicans effectively outnumbered Democrats, forcing the sides to strike an uneasy power-sharing deal,” CNN reported. “That is over now. Democrats are firmly in control of the body, capping off a dramatic reordering of the commonwealth’s politics. Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected in a landslide last year and Democratic US Sen. John Fetterman flipped the seat previously held by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. By winning the state House, Democrats will enjoy greater influence in crafting Pennsylvania’s all-important budget bill.”

Republicans still control the Pennsylvania state Senate. However, the Democrats’ recent successes in Pennsylvania serve as yet another troubling warning shot for Republicans ahead of the 2024 elections, where Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes make it a key battleground state.

