Biden Wants to Sic the IRS on Restaurant Servers

Do you remember when Joe Biden promised that people making less than $400,000 a year wouldn’t pay more in taxes on his watch? He’s said it many times, and it’s been proven false before. But the promise truly reeks of hypocrisy, considering that the Internal Revenue Service has proposed a new reporting program that will target workers who receive tips.

Service employees, like waiters and waitresses who are typically paid below minimum wage and rely on tips from customers, would have their tips monitored via the tracking of point-of-sale data provided by employers.

This is just the latest effort by Joe Biden to expand the power of the IRS. During his first year in office, Biden proposed hiring 87,000 new IRS agents. I guess he figured he needs the extra hands to nickel-and-dime all the nation’s waiters and waitresses.

The next time you eat out, be sure to tip your waiter or waitress in cash.