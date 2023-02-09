The Kruiser Kabana Episode 209: Comedian Josh Denny on Battling the Cancel Crowd

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)
Josh Denny is a stand-up comic who has been targeted more than once by leftist loons who try to ruin his career and livelihood.
He’s still standing.
Josh not only hasn’t let the idiots get to him, but he’s also busier than ever now. We discuss the stand-up landscape in America post-COVID, especially the opportunities for comics who don’t toe the leftist line.
You might be surprised at the conclusions we come to.
And because he used to host a food show, we discuss my favorite burger place in Tucson, which Josh has been to and agrees with me on.
You can keep up with everything that Josh is doing here.
Enjoy!
