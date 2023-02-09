Columns
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #61: We Can't Unsee Jill Biden Making Out With Doug Emhoff at the SOTU

By Stephen Kruiser 1:56 PM on February 09, 2023
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #61: We Can't Unsee Jill Biden Making Out With Doug Emhoff at the SOTU

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Click here for the Unwoke Cocktail of the Week if you’d like to drink along with us.

There are some stories that practically beg for the delicate, thoughtful Unwoke treatment, like when the First Lady of the United States of America engages in a major exchange of saliva with the Second Gentleman of the United States of America.

via GIPHY

Yeah, we have some fun with this one. I mistakenly said Paul Pelosi instead of Doug Emhoff at first. In my defense, all of the elderly white Democrat beta males look alike to me.

We hit a couple of important red meat topics too.

There are two first time entries in the “D**chebag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” segment. As always, we finish on an upbeat note with “The Thing That Didn’t Suck.”

Thanks for listening, we appreciate you.

Enjoy!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Trending
Editor's Choice