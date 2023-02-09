'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #61: We Can't Unsee Jill Biden Making Out With Doug Emhoff at the SOTU

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Click here for the Unwoke Cocktail of the Week if you’d like to drink along with us.

There are some stories that practically beg for the delicate, thoughtful Unwoke treatment, like when the First Lady of the United States of America engages in a major exchange of saliva with the Second Gentleman of the United States of America.