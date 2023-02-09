'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #61: We Can't Unsee Jill Biden Making Out With Doug Emhoff at the SOTU

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
Click here for the Unwoke Cocktail of the Week if you’d like to drink along with us.
There are some stories that practically beg for the delicate, thoughtful Unwoke treatment, like when the First Lady of the United States of America engages in a major exchange of saliva with the Second Gentleman of the United States of America.
Yeah, we have some fun with this one. I mistakenly said Paul Pelosi instead of Doug Emhoff at first. In my defense, all of the elderly white Democrat beta males look alike to me.
We hit a couple of important red meat topics too.
There are two first time entries in the “D**chebag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” segment. As always, we finish on an upbeat note with “The Thing That Didn’t Suck.”
Thanks for listening, we appreciate you.
Enjoy!
Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.