Kevin and Kruiser's Unwoke Cocktail of the Week: The Supermarine Spitfire!

I’ve been in a gin mood for quite a while now. I usually stick with the classics: a gin martini–a little dry and a little dirty–with a blue cheese-stuffed olive, or an aviation cocktail. But when I ran across a bottle of Pimm’s that was half off, I decided to give it a new home.

This week’s cocktail is the Supermarine Spitfire because the cocktail — like the legendary WWII fighter plane that saved England during the Battle of Britain — personifies corking British engineering.

FACT-O-RAMA! I don’t know if the word “corking” is a Brit word, but it sounds like it so I’m using it.

The Supermarine Spitfire is simple and yet delicious:

1.5 shots of British gin–I prefer Boodles but ran out so I went with London Square.

1.5 shots of Pimm’s

Lemon juice to taste, but I suggest half a shot or less. A little goes a long way with this cocktail.

PIMM’S-O-RAMA! Pimm’s is a gin-based, fruity-tasting liquor from England. Some people believe it tastes like your grandmother spiked her sweet tea.

Shake the three ingredients with a lot of ice. I usually drink this from a skull-shaped tiki tumbler I bought — with a matching decanter — from TJ Maxx (with skull-shaped ice cubes).

TIP-O-RAMA! You can add half a shot of triple sec if you don’t love the taste of gin. I made one this way, but it was too sweet for me.

Shake it up with plenty of ice. If it comes out looking like tan bog-water, you’ve made it correctly!