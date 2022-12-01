The Morning Briefing: Why Gavin Newsom Said 'No' to 2024...for Now

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Annabelle’s closest friends began to worry when she missed work because she couldn’t stop updating her “James Corden Fan Wall.”

It is not normal for the party that has a first-term incumbent in the White House to have a lot of speculation about who might run for the nomination in the next presidential election. The Democrats find themselves in this position because they elected a doddering husk who requires an extra Secret Service agent just to keep him from choking on one of his Legos.

Speculation about who might run for the Democrats in 2024 began almost the moment President LOLEightyonemillion was installed in the Oval Office. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been talked about a lot, especially since he survived a recall effort after his thoroughly fascist handling of the pandemic.

The weird thing about all of that, of course, is that the Vice President of the United States is another Californian. If Old Joe were to step aside, convention dictates that Kamala Harris would be next in line for the Democrats.

Oops.

For the moment, Newsom has decided not to muddy those waters, which Victoria wrote about yesterday:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has assured Joe and Jill Biden that he won’t challenge the president in the 2024 election and vows not to run even if the 80-year-old president retires from political life. The news moves Newsom’s piece from the 2024 political chessboard — perhaps. Newsom was obviously making moves to run in the next presidential election cycle but for some reason changed his mind. Indeed, Newsom even rebuffed the shuffling, forgetful, and forgettable president when he made a campaign trip to California before the 2022 midterms. Newsom was off touting his children’s book instead. The Sacramento Bee reported that Newsom took shots at Biden’s obvious frailties, saying he’d “intimated that Biden, who turned 80 this week, was no longer up to the job” and calling him a man “hard-wired for a different world.”

I’ve been saying for months that there is no way the Democrats can run Newsom as long as Harris is in the mix. I’ve been getting a lot of pushback from readers about that. Too many conservatives — even those who pay a lot of attention to politics as our readers do — make the mistake of applying logic to the Democrats when trying to guess what they’ll do. They don’t try to think like the Dems.

Modern Democrats think in terms of diversity checklists. That’s how they ended up with a vice president who is so disliked by her own party that she was run off of the 2020 primary stage while it was still 2019. But now they have a vice president who checked off not one, but two HISTORIC FIRST boxes.

There is no way that lily white male Gavin Newsom can rush in to save the Democrats from their Black female VEEP, especially since they’re from the same state. Trust me, the Dems recoil in horror at the thought of the optics of that situation.

The Democrats are currently busy keeping alive the fiction that Joe Biden will run again. They’ve been living in an even bigger fantasy land since the midterms, which they are pretending made it more likely that Biden will run. They need to buy time right now not only to figure out a way for Biden to gracefully exit, but to get Harris to move on as well.

Yeah, there’s a lot of Prilosec being downed at the DNC these days.

If the Democrats can figure out a way to get Sir Sniffsalot and Princess Cackles out of the running for 2024, Newsom will no doubt ride in on a wave of smarm and enter the race.

Newsom is also enjoying being in his California commie cocoon. He may not want to enter the 2024 race because he knows he’ll get beaten handily by whichever Floridian wins the GOP nomination.

He’s got a good grift going in the Golden State right now and is guaranteed at least four more years of it. That may be the only tea leaf that needs to be read to understand his announcement.

There’s still time to get something in for Friday’s Mailbag of Magnificence!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. ‘Practically Unviable’ for Volkswagen to Build EV Batteries in High-Cost Europe

Told ya. Gavin Newsom Finally Answers the Question About 2024

Working to Save the Energy Grid From ESG Investing

Project Veritas Drops Part Two in Its Exposé of HHS Corruption

Is China Flooding Twitter With Naughty Tweets to Distract From Protests?

RIP. Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dies at Age 79

Bob Iger Expresses Regret for Disney’s Political Tangle With Florida

Biden Calls for Military Intervention in Haiti

[UPDATED] Neither Party Involved in the Railroad Debacle Is Happy With Democrats

Kari Lake Talks Arizona Lawsuit Timeline and Plans

Police Release Confusing Information About University of Idaho Murders

WaPo: Elon Musk Drinks Diet Coke! OMG! He’s in a Cult!

LET THE HEALING BEGIN. ‘Offensive’ Name of Popular National Park Viewing Site to Be Changed

Edible Bug Sales Projected to Spike the Same Year in Which You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy

Say what? N.Y. Nursing Professor Uses ‘Genderbread Person’ to Indoctrinate Students on ‘Gender Identity’

Trans Barista WEEPS When Asked to Work an Eight-Hour Shift

How the Communist Cultural Revolution Destroyed Traditional Chinese Culture

Will the U-Haul Revolution Save America?

Trump’s Disastrous Dinner With Ye and Friends Designed to ‘Troll the Master Troller’

Oakland To Provide Money to Residents for Campaign Donations

The CDC Knew Myocarditis Was an Issue, Left it Off Post-vax Survey Anyway

Man Celebrating U.S. Soccer Win Shot Dead in His Car by Iranian Police

Shapiro. China Is Using Big Tech — So Why Is the West Targeting Musk’s Twitter?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Case Against Everyone Else 2024 – Part 2

There Are Supposedly 20 Solid Votes Opposing Kevin McCarthy for Speaker

Musk Confirms: Yes, Twitter Has Interfered in Elections

NYT Finally Admits ‘Gender Affirming Care’ Is Dangerous

Incoming House Judiciary chair puts Dettelbach, ATF on notice

Cam&Co. CO town looks to defy SCOTUS with new gun regs

Op-ed completely misrepresents guns in US

Axios: There may be a border policy overhaul in the works

Lawyer fired for expressing support for Dobbs decision during conference call to discuss the Dobbs decision

Um…Trudeau to China: everybody should have the right to protest

Ted Cruz Rips the Curtain Back on Biden and Ukraine While Grilling George Kent

Hypocritical Climate Warrior Meghan Markle Caught Flying Private From CA to Indy

Elizabeth Warren Accidentally Explains the Problem With Twitter Before Elon

Is this GMA promo for Sam Bankman-Fried interview the start of a ‘rehab tour,’ or no?

EU reportedly threatens Twitter ban unless Elon Musk cracks down on what EU calls disinfo and hate speech

Karine Jean-Pierre tells Peter Doocy that Biden ‘has been to the border’ (then it gets awkward)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 203: Elon Musk and the Complete Psychotic Break on the American Left

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Wait… Is China Actually Doing the Smart Thing I Just Told Them to Do?

How the Biden Justice Department Vindicated Trump

Midterm Results Obscured Just How Weak a 2024 Candidate Joe Biden Is

Does Mitch McConnell Have a Valid Point About Trump?

Republicans Look to Leverage Debt Limit Vote for Budget Cuts, Social Security Reform

Around the Interwebz

Elon Musk says Tim Cook told him Apple ‘never considered’ removing Twitter

Astronomers capture black hole gobbling up a star in a “hyper-feeding frenzy”

Why We Keep Reaching for Cold Pizza

Bee Me

Tim Cook Says He's Ready To Pull Twitter From App Store Once President Xi Gives The Order https://t.co/Zw3U6WQpbx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 29, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

RIP Christine McVie.