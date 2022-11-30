Project Veritas Drops Part Two in Its Exposé of HHS Corruption

Yesterday on PJ Media, we ran a story about the first installment of Project Veritas’ exposé of the complicity of the Department of Health and Human Services in the trafficking of migrant children. Today, Part Two dropped.

Among some of the highlights of the latest installment from James O’Keefe and his team:

A migrant who was forced to cough up $150 for a forged Social Security card.

A minor child who works from 4:00 P.M. to 2:00 A.M. in a restaurant to pay off a bond debt.

People, including children, who have paid immense amounts of money to traffickers to make it into the United States and, in doing so, incurred debts that can never be paid off.

Whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas told O’Keefe:

I think most people believe, and I originally thought, that sponsors were families because HHS says, ‘We’re reuniting children with their families.’ In fact, that’s not the case. This is a terrible thing, and then you look at some of these children who are teenagers, who’ve never been to school, can’t read, can’t write. It’s a very wicked thing to take advantage of these children.

And people working in our government were complicit in it.

You can watch the second video below. Of note is the comment from Jessica Vaughan from the Center for Immigration Studies that the Biden administration is in denial that they are incentivizing and facilitating trafficking and prefers to say it is reuniting families. Is it in denial, or is it simply ignoring an “inconvenient truth,” as the Left was once fond of saying? And if the comments made to Rodas are any indication, HHS was keen to keep things under wraps.

I spent a week in Cambodia once with an NGO that specializes in rescuing children from human trafficking. I saw girls as young as five and six who had been sold for sex. I saw a girl confined to a wheelchair because when she was trafficked, she was too little to work. So she was injected with a substance to destroy her neuromuscular functions and put on the street with a cup to beg. She died in her wheelchair, still a child. I met children who will spend the rest of their lives trying to recover from the unspeakable things that were done to them. In some cases, they were kidnapped, or sold by their families. All too often, they were lured into slavery by people who promised them good-paying jobs. They were given a number in place of their name. They were beaten and addicted to drugs and then forced to work or submit to the perversions of evil men just to stay alive. If no one intervenes, they will never pay off their debts. And we tell ourselves that such things do not happen here. But they do, and they are aided and abetted by none other than the United States government.

Aside from the fact that this situation is so horrific and that those tasked with doing the people’s business are so lazy and self-serving that they care nothing for the lives that they are destroying, I was also disappointed in the media. O’Keefe has brought to light something monstrous, and I looked last night and today to see who had picked it up. Nothing. I did not expect the mainstream media to jump on it. That would have been too much to ask. But nothing from Fox News, the Free Beacon, the Daily Wire, or even The Blaze. I know that the Respect for Marriage Act is a game-changer, but we also knew that the Dems were going to get that through one way or the other, eventually. And I suppose we need to know that Ron DeSantis is writing a book and that Trump got hoodwinked by “Ye” and some odious, juvenile groypers. The Balenciaga story matters, but who hasn’t covered that at this point? I guess the contents of Elon Musk’s nightstand and, God help us if it ever comes to it, the results of his colonoscopy are relevant to something. I guess the news about what Trump did or said or is getting sued over for the umpteenth time is breaking news. And I suppose someone, somewhere gives a rip about some celebrity unfollowing another on social media over a spat about traditional marriage. Somebody needed to pick up the story.

You see, this matters. This is our government that has been an active participant in damaging children, some of whom cannot read or write or don’t even know their own birthdays. And the government doesn’t care. And what is more, it has somehow convinced itself that this is all okay. It believes that there is some unrealized greater good that will be achieved by running these people through a meat grinder. Power, no matter the magnificence of its eloquence, only cares about itself.

I was heartened to see that many local outlets ran with it and that it was making its way around social media. The heroes of America are not the famous people or men who make obscene amounts of money for playing a child’s game. The heroes of America have been, and always will be, the common men and women who are at their hearts uncommon people, who believe in something greater than themselves.

So again, I ask you to tell everyone. We at PJ Media would be thrilled if you shared our stories, but if you prefer, share the originals from Project Veritas. Tell everyone you know and a few people you do not. Who gets the byline or bragging rights isn’t important. That this story is told, is. Call or email HHS. Call your congressperson or senator. And yes, as a resident of Utah, @SenMikeLee, I’m talking to you. I covered your speech for PJ at the watch party on election night. You promised us changes, sir. This would be a good place to start.

Hell, call Elon Musk, if you want.

I know all of the arguments against illegal immigration. And I am opposed to it, and the issue above is one of the reasons why. I am also opposed to a government that is so patently dysfunctional that it has become evil. Furthermore, I’ll wager a month’s salary that this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to abuses of power. Despite one’s immigration status, there is such a thing as respecting the dignity of every human being. Our government has chosen not to do this. We must be better than our government. So let your voice be heard.

Starry-eyed and laughing as I recall when we were caught

Trapped by no track of hours for they hanged suspended

As we listened one last time and we watched with one last look

Spellbound and swallowed ’til the tolling ended

Tolling for the aching whose wounds cannot be nursed

For the countless confused, accused, misused, strung-out ones and worse

And for every hung-up person in the whole wide universe

And we gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashin’

–Bob Dylan