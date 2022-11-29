Project Veritas: HHS Complicit in Human Trafficking

We don’t need to worry about open borders, right? We don’t need stricter immigration enforcement, right? Isn’t that what we hear from the Left and the administration?

Well, they need to shut up. Right now.

Project Veritas has released the report on its recent investigation into the U.S. Government’s role in human trafficking, and quite frankly, anyone who watches or reads this and still wants to whine about January 6 can go straight to hell. Also, right now.

Project Veritas spoke with whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas, who worked with the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity & Efficiency. She volunteered to assist Health and Human Services (HHS) with the Unaccompanied Children Program, processing migrant children. Rodas told Project Veritas that the government is using your tax dollars to aid in the trafficking of migrant children.

According to Rodas, most sponsors are not citizens or even permanent residents. They use the threat of an Order of Deportation to force the child to do whatever they say, which may include forced labor or working in the sex trade. Rodas said that she has been subject to retaliation by people within HHS for raising red flags about the issue. She told James O’Keefe:

“I said [to the command center executives], ‘We’re getting ready to send another child [to Austin, Texas],’ and they said, ‘Tara, I think you need to understand that we only get sued if we keep kids in care too long. We don’t get sued by traffickers. Are you clear? We don’t get sued by traffickers.’ So, that was the answer of the United States federal government. HHS did not want this information to get out. They knew I had made protected disclosures and they retaliated against me as a whistleblower and had me kicked off the site so I could no longer research the cases.”

You can see highlights from Okeefe’s conversation with Rodas and Project Veritas’ investigation in the video below. Pay special attention at the 9:17 mark when a child talks about her experience being trafficked for sex. You can also hear Rodas talk about the quote from an HHS official, “We don’t get sued by traffickers.”

So what are Joe from Scranton and Congress going to do about this? Investigate white supremacists? Warn us about Mega MAGA Republicans? Who is Joe going to take out behind the gym? No wonder the government has been so vocal about the opposition. We knew that it was corrupt. We knew these people had skeletons to hide. We had vainly hoped that it would not be this evil.

Related: Super-pimp Joe Biden Keeps America’s Sex Traffickers Well-staffed

To those people who participated in this or who said nothing, was it worth it? Was it worth it to “remake America?” Was it worth destroying young bodies, minds, souls, and lives to keep your GS rating? Are you going to enjoy that government pension? Were the children acceptable losses? And to those in the mainstream media or who operate the social media platforms and who may be tempted to try to make this go away, you will be no better than the traffickers yourselves if you help the government hide this. Show some integrity for once in your miserable, craven lives.

To everyone else: you should not be merely disappointed or saddened. You should be enraged. You should be furious. And you should not let your senator or congressperson have a moment of peace until something is done. And you should let the White House know as well, since this seems to have become a serious issue under the current administration. And anyone in a previous administration who was involved in or had knowledge of this needs to be brought in for a serious conversation and account for themselves. There can be no apologies for this. There can be no promises of reviews or pledges to do better going forward. No crocodile tears, no director or upper-level government employee hemming and hawing their way through a committee hearing and taking the Fifth. Legislators of conscience on both sides of the aisle have the responsibility to tear this agency apart piece by piece until the guilty parties are found. And there needs to be swift and severe punishment. There can be no compromise this time.