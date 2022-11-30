N.Y. Nursing Professor Uses 'Genderbread Person' to Indoctrinate Students on 'Gender Identity'

Try, try as hard as you can, you can’t deadname them — they’re the Genderbread Person. Multiple universities have used the “Genderbread Person” or the even more woke “Gender Unicorn” to indoctrinate students into the wonders of woke “gender identity,” including the University of Arkansas, Pennsylvania State University, and Monmouth University.

A nursing professor at the State University of New York (SUNY) Brockport is reportedly the latest example, apparently believing that a cutesy kindergarten diagram of unscientific nonsense is necessary training for nursing students.

Campus Reform said that it obtained a copy of the “Genderbread Person” diagram, as a SUNY Brockport student became concerned that the nursing professor was using woke ideology instead of science to teach students. The “Genderbread Person” was reportedly used in the upper-level class “NUR 342 Foundations for Professional Practice for Nursing.”

SUNY Brockport describes the class:

“Presents both the skills and theoretical basis for professional practice in nursing with an emphasis on a systems approach and patient safety. Introduces the components and use of the nursing process and basic nursing techniques, national safety goals and adults’ reaction to illness and hospitalization.”

None of which seems to have anything to do with childish diagrams of LGBTQ+ ideology.

Campus Reform’s student source, who asked to remain anonymous, said the nursing professor’s use of the “Genderbread Person” is “a little biased and ridiculous” since “nursing is a career based in science.” What an old-fashioned idea.

“It all just seems contraindicated to be educating us on the gender-bread person with the list [of] ongoing terms that aren’t backed with science at all,” the student told Campus Reform. “It’s just feeding into the idea that we can make up all these terms and we are all just supposed to go with it. Taking nursing classes and finally being accepted into the program, I was really looking forward to taking courses about patient care and such, when it just feels like my required women studies gen ed all over again.”

The student may not graduate nursing school knowing how to take care of patients well, but SUNY Brockport will have made certain the student is stuffed full of woke propaganda as fluid and changeable as the 81+ “genders” the left recognizes. Which would explain a lot about the medical system in America today.