WaPo: Elon Musk Drinks Diet Coke! OMG! He's in a Cult!

Earlier this week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, innocently enough, posted a picture of his bedside table featuring some gun replicas and several cans of Diet Coke.

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

When I first saw the tweet, my expectation was that the easily triggered radical left would have fits over the replica firearms in the photo. But, it turns out, those were not nearly as controversial as the empty cans of Diet Coke — at least not to the Washington Post.

On Monday, the paper published an article titled “Elon Musk and the hardcore cult of Diet Coke.” And it is not satire.

“At least in his apparent affinity for the calorie-free cola, he is in vast company,” the article, written by Emily Heil, explains. “Even those of us who never drink the stuff are familiar with Diet Coke People. They are a tribe whose allegiance to the product goes beyond brand loyalty and into something deeper. Sure, there are other ways people organize their identities around a preference for one thing over another: sports fans, maybe, or people with those Yeti stickers on their trucks. But Diet Coke drinkers differ in that they typically engage constantly with their beloved, aspartame-sweetened potion. Many imbibe all day, every day, empty cans or bottles collecting on their desktops and (like Musk) their bedsides.”

Did you know that Diet Coke drinkers are different from everyone else? Who knew, right? Is the mainstream really so desperate to attack Musk that his soda preferences are now being treated as a sign that he’s part of some sinister cult?