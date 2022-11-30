Trans Barista WEEPS When Asked to Work an Eight-Hour Shift

I remember the good ole days when people didn’t share their meltdowns with the planet in a desperate cry for attention and sympathy.

Honestly, I thought this video was a parody.

FACT-O-RAMA! “Barista” is an overly fancy word for someone who prepares coffee.

A trans Starbucks barista recently abandoned zhim/zher’s fellow employees to squirt a few tears and complain to the universe about having to work a whopping 25 hours per week, including a shift lasting an unGodly eight-and-a-half hours.

“They scheduled me the entire day, open to close, that one’s scheduled for eight and a half hours, both Saturday and Sunday,” the poor thing lamented.

Trans Barrister has meltdown because 8 hours is too long to work on a day… pic.twitter.com/IfVSzZ4G0w — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 30, 2022

The embarrassingly self-centered Gen Z softy readily admits to abandoning zher/zhim’s fellow coffee hoisters to blubber on video — even though “we have so many customers and there are four people on the floor. Only five were put on the schedule and somebody had to call out.” And yet, one employee had to take a break to sob for the world and threaten to quit.

Zhou/zhou isn’t Starbucks’ only whimpering barista, either.

The weepy beastly ignores a ringing phone and complains about how zhe/zhay is already falling behind in coffee orders, yet it clearly has the time to lose its religion in the back as other Starbucks employees are left to fill the void.

Then it gets worse!

As the milksop snivels about needing to unionize, zhim/zham bewails that an unhappy customer does the unthinkable and “misgenders” the vainglorious namby-pamby.

“And a customer was misgendering me tonight, really badly,” the tiger lily complained. “I didn’t have the order ready so they were talking to each other and saying things like, ‘she’s clearly incompetent.’ I have a full mustache and beard. What the f*ck?”

This is where my lie detector went off: If zhay-zhou was just three and a half hours into an opening shift, it should be 9 a.m. It couldn’t be nighttime. My local Starbucks is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Or perhaps the daddy’s girl(?) is so overworked, zhing/zhang has lost its time frame.

FACT-O-RAMA! Fake hormones don’t make one a man. Also, a real man wouldn’t bail on the job to whimper to the world about a busy day making lattes.

Just when we think the victimhood mentality can’t get worse, the attention-starved trans-pan whatchamacallit takes it to the next level and launches a final — and odd — accusation at Starbucks.

“I don’t get accomodations for being neurodivergent,” the human jellyfish laments. “People get mad at me for having too much sick time.”

Reminder: the crying panty-waist had just complained that others called out sick.

Also, “neurodiversity”?

WHAT THE HELL-O-RAMA? I swiped this from Forbes, which swiped it from Harvard Health: Neurodiversity is “the idea that people experience and interact with the world around them in many different ways; there is no one ‘right’ way of thinking, learning and behaving, and differences are not viewed as deficits.”

As expected, Twitter battle lines have been drawn. Cucks are defending the wounded milquetoast whiner. Normal people who work are having a ball. This is my favorite response:

Liberal Barista Threatens To Quit! Work is too Hard!! pic.twitter.com/2KQPfrBS5E — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s 🔨 REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) October 31, 2022

Come to think of it, I’m pretty neurodivergent myself. Perhaps I’ll make a video asking PJ Media for paid naps and free bourbon to help. … Nah, I like being employed.