It's Free Lunch Time for Transfranciscans in San Francisco

Real or perceived victimhood has its privileges. San Francisco’s mayor has announced a new program to pay off people who were born one sex but now claim another because life is so hard for them, especially those who are low-income.

I think we can all agree that trying to pass as a gender not natural to you takes more effort

and might receive scrutiny. For example, there is a belief among many women that men should not be in the girls’ room because they’d like to pee in peace. High school girls would prefer not to have to dress down for gym class or after-school sports in the presence of males. A man trying to pass as a woman might not have a problem with dressing in front of girls, but sadly for him, many females have big problems with it. And there is now much blowback from female athletes — real females, not manufactured ones — who are angry they must compete against female-passing males.

Indeed, life for trans people is tough, especially when you don’t have enough money for the accouterment or have a tough time keeping a job. San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to make them feel better about their situation by paying them sympathy money. She wants to pay off “low-income transgender residents up to $1,200 each month for up to 18 months.” Breed said of her bailouts of transfranciscans: “[W]e know that our trans communities experience much higher rates of poverty and discrimination, so this program will target support to lift individuals in this community up.”

No, not her own money, silly! No, she’s checking under the couch cushions and at the bottoms of all the purses of her San Francisco subjects so that she can bequeath this distinct group of citizens other people’s money. And already-overtaxed San Franciscans teetering on their stilettos and tip-toeing over fentanyl-addled addicts on their way to Starbucks are only too happy to help out. Hey, watch out for the robbers!

The payoff appears to smack of “reparations” to some.

San Francisco residents are being asked to bankroll bailouts for 55 members of the trans community. And that’s not all. “In addition to guaranteed income, participants will be provided with gender-affirming medical and mental health care, case management and specialty care services,” KTVU reported. Oh, and that’s not all. Impoverished transfranciscans will receive “financial coaching” on how to spend their new free money.

The only other program that gives out special allotments of taxpayer money to City Hall-selected groups of people is the “Abundant Birth Project, which offers basic income for Black and Pacific Islander mothers and pregnant people.” Those “pregnant people” get $1,000 payments per month.

Breed said that “our Guaranteed Income Programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all.”

Just not for the taxpayers.