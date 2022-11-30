The CDC Knew Myocarditis Was an Issue, Left it Off Post-vax Survey Anyway

Thanks to a court order, we now know that the first people to get the COVID-19 “vaccine” reported a shockingly high number of serious health issues.

Of the roughly 10 million early recipients of the vaccine, 7.7% — almost 770,000 people, mostly first responders and healthcare workers — reported needing medical care after getting the COVID-19 shot. The reports were collected via the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) vaccine effects monitoring phone app, v-safe.

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) obtained the medical records from the CDC through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

FACT-O-RAMA! Twelve percent of patients reported being unable to perform normal, daily duties, and a further 13% claimed they missed school or work.

Of those whose adverse reactions required medical care:

48% needed urgent care.

15% went to an emergency room.

10% were hospitalized.

66% percent of infants (under three years old) required urgent care.

2% of them were hospitalized.

Patients reported their symptoms via check-box surveys on the v-safe app. Notably, the app never asked about cardiac symptoms, including chest pains, stroke, etc. — symptoms that could indicate problems with pericarditis and myocarditis, both of which are known to affect vaxxed patients under 40 years old at problematic rates.

The v-safe app reportedly displayed 18 check boxes asking about reactions considered normal after a vaccine shot. It did have an “other” field where patients were given 250 characters to report other symptoms, though information from this field was not turned over to ICAN.

ICAN lawyer Aaron Siri referred to the situation as “one of the best and most compelling pieces of evidence supporting premeditated wrongful conduct.”

Siri is writing a 12-part series of his alarming findings on Substack.

I am launching a multi-part substack regarding the CDC's premier Covid-19 vaccine safety system: v-safe. It is an incredible story. Lawsuits, shocking revelations, and finding the truth behind their fallen stonewalls. Because the truth matters. Part 1: https://t.co/RaFgzlCvEb — Aaron Siri (@AaronSiriSG) November 23, 2022

There are 6.8 million entries from that 250-character free-reply box, and the CDC is hoping to keep that information private. ICAN believes the information “may run contrary to the recommendations [the CDC] pushed to deprive people of their jobs, their livelihoods, schooling, military careers” as well as the “CDC’s claim that there was a low incidence of various serious issues, like tinnitus, myocarditis, and small fiber neuropathy, from this product.”

Siri wrote:

In a CDC presentation dated October 30, 2020, titled “CDC post-authorization/post-licensure safety monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines,” a preliminary “list of VSD pre-specified outcomes for RCA [rapid cycle analysis]” and “list of VAERS AEs[ adverse events] of special interest” both included acute myocardial infarction, anaphylaxis, convulsions/seizures, encephalitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, immune thrombocytopenia, MIS-C, myocarditis/pericarditis, and transverse myelitis, among others. Again, the fact that mRNA can cause these serious conditions was raised before the first Covid-19 vaccine was authorized for use by the general public in December 2020 – in fact, months before.

Reporters from Just the News reached out to the CDC and asked why they hid the v-safe data — and didn’t include heart problems in their check-box surveys — but received no response.

MAD STACKS-O-RAMA! Pfizer fat cats reported making $36 billion from their “vaccine” in 2021 and are expecting to haul in no less than $29 billion in 2022.

What Have We learned?

This sure looks like what many of us have long suspected: The CDC hid damning information on vaccine adverse effects — and continues to do so. The data was hidden from us even as Joe Biden pushed for “vaccine” mandates, forcing millions of Americans to get the shot or lose their jobs. That smells a lot like vaccine tyranny to me.