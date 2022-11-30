Is China Flooding Twitter With Naughty Tweets to Distract From Protests? I'll Check!

I’d seen reports that the Chinese commies are spewing smut and ads for escorts into the Twittersphere to keep us from noticing that their citizens are protesting yet another round of grueling COVID-19 lockdowns. I thought to myself, “I’d better check that out so that PJ Media readers don’t have to look at that filth themselves.” You’re welcome!

I went to Twitter and searched the words “China protests.” I was expecting to get showered in the face by Asian porn bots. Alas, all I found was a protest update by a woman named Selina Wang.

Went back to the exact same place where protests were in Beijing last night in Liangmaqiao. Totally quiet. Instead, entire street of police vans.

This is a police state w/ far-reaching security/surveillance. No social media that allows people to easily mobilize and gather either pic.twitter.com/CQtpu5qCwr — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) November 28, 2022

Okay, that didn’t work. Perhaps I needed to search for words that sound like they could relate to the COVID-19 lockdowns and also be naughty by nature, so I searched “Shanghai riot.” That sounds like it could be some kind of bizarre Kama Sutra position, or at least an “adult” party in New York’s Chinatown.

This search came back with a “Pudong” reference. I’m getting closer!

Pudong Shanghai.

Massive food riots.

Lockdowns are the worst idea to come out of China since backyard steel furnaces.pic.twitter.com/VT00K5Egl8 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 9, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! An upside-down pineapple is code for “swingers.” Meaning, if you see a flag with an upside-down pineapple on your neighbor’s house, or one attached to a cruise ship cabin door, those people are swapping more than spit. Also, remember this when your well-dressed friends show up at Christmas with a pineapple upside-down cake.

I then google-searched for something I won’t get into, but my computer came back with, “Did you mean Peking DUCK?”

Related: China Boasts About ‘Thriving’ Economy as Mass Protests, Police Violence Fill Streets

I was striking out, so I looked at what Fox News had to say about the alleged Twitter porn gonzo bombardment. Fox suggested that porn shows up when you just search for the names of Chinese cities.

I searched “Beijing” and found a tweet with the word “liangmaqiao,” which sounds like a lascivious act one can procure from a strumpet in Thailand. But it’s actually just a subway station.

Protests in China are not rare. What *is* rare, are multiple protests over the same issue, at the same time, across the country. The protest below, apparently in central Beijing’s liangmaqiao, is astounding #China #protests pic.twitter.com/UHJCqqF1YG — Tom Mackenzie (@TomMackenzieTV) November 27, 2022

I searched the word “Shanghai” and got something about BBC. So close!

Shanghai, BBC reporter Edward Lawrence was randomly arrested by Chinese police.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/PMq8rHszlm — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) November 27, 2022

Getting desperate, I searched the city called “Dongguan.” Finally, now we’re getting somewhere!

It was starting to look like this “story” was a nothing-burger. With time wasting and little to lose, I decided to go with the town where the Bat-stew flu began. But I had to put some meat on the hook, so this time I searched “Wuhan wh*re.”

BINGO!