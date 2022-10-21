Joe Biden's West Coast, Messed Coast™ Magical Perplexity Tour Filled With Bad Moms and Cop Haters

Roll up for President Joe Biden’s Magical Perplexity, West Coast, Messed Coast™ Tour!

Biden’s West Coast, Messed Coast™ tour featured hair smelling of all manner of woke Democrats with hopes of pulling the 2022 midterms out of what looks more and more like the crapper that is the algae bloom-filled San Francisco Bay.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom skipped the festivities. Or, as his spokesman put it when Governor Hairgel, who hopes to step in when Biden skips out on the 2024 election, was a no-show for the president’s kryptonite tour, “the Governor unfortunately had scheduling conflicts…[including] an event in Sacramento on Friday morning for his book.”

I’ll review that book for the next edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report.

The Democrats Biden visited in California included, “the state party’s biggest names — including U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; U.S. Reps. Karen Bass, Katie Porter, and Ted Lieu.”

The far Left Porter, elected in 2018 in what used to be reliably red Orange County, is having some trouble in her race against Republican Scott Baugh.

Porter is a reliable cop-hater who recently called Irvine police “a disgrace” when they failed to stop protesters from coming to one of her “family-friendly” town halls. It turns out that Porter’s male housemate began throwing punches. He was arrested, cited, and released.

Porter’s mothering skills might be as great as her boyfriend-picking abilities. In a video with Greta Thunberg, Porter told of how her nine-year-old daughter is “angry” because the “earth is on fire” and “we’re all going to die soon.”

With mothers like that, no wonder the youth suicide rate is so high. Porter might want to get Karl Rove’s whiteboard out to do some self-reflection on how her woke religious views are driving her daughter to hopelessness. Porter is quite possibly one of the worst mothers in the world, next to the Thunbergs.

Biden spent the Portland swing of his West Coast, Messed Coast™ Magical Perplexity Tour in private fundraising meetings, secret meetings with voters, and resting, but he did emerge to get an ice cream cone at the “wrong” ice cream store, lie about the economy, and yell at reporters for going off script.

President Biden comments on the Oregon gubernatorial race while making an unscheduled stop for ice cream at a Baskin-Robbins in NE Portland. https://t.co/ZdRioeOMDL pic.twitter.com/RMKZCC8s7L — KATU News (@KATUNews) October 15, 2022

As the United States confronts the highest number of police officer murders, attacks, and ambushes in 20 years, Ol’ Joe stopped to smell Portland Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty, who is the cop-hating, police department de-funding mistress-of-the-woke.

Hardesty is currently behind in the polls, which is surprising for Portland, but as I reported earlier on the pages of PJ Media, voters are sick of drugged-out sickos collecting on the sidewalks of Portland, sleeping in tents in the county gave them, and then being called racist when they complain. The lack of rules and the experiment with legalizing small doses of drugs aren’t working to keep Portland properly weird.

Worse for Hardesty is that, in addition to not paying her bills, getting in mysterious traffic accidents, and criticizing the police, a man who claims to have gotten a look at her military records through a FOIA request says the Portland city councilor lied about her military service and a college degree. He showed up with receipts at the city council meeting the other day, prompting Hardesty to stomp her feet and leave the meeting in a huff.

Jo Ann Hardesty gets called out on her military lies. #fraudhttps://t.co/CYHKokzCNZ — Beverly Sutphin (@baywatch242000) October 15, 2022

Though things are “worrisome” for Democrats in Oregon and, sure, Biden couldn’t remember it was 2022, people lined the streets for the president outside his hotel. There were even two shootings to welcome him to the city.

🚨 Had enough TOO? Human waste, open-air drug market & homeless camps on doorstep of Biden's Portland hotel: Fed up w/failed ruling class' 'woke experiment' & murder rate, residents tell why they're abandoning the city & Dems!#Polls #RedWaveComing https://t.co/dxgl2o4xwl — TruthSeekerCyndee (@durant_cd) October 18, 2022

The streets looked better than they have in quite some time, however. Though usually loath to clear the roads and sidewalks of homeless encampments, Ted Wheeler did remove some of the outdoor “campers.”

See?

Though downtown #Portland was partially cleaned up for President Biden's visit on Friday and Saturday, the major street of SE Powell Blvd. remained the same. pic.twitter.com/4XxL5d92uF — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 16, 2022

Until next time we meet! Adieu, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers!