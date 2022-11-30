The Kruiser Kabana Episode 203: Elon Musk and the Complete Psychotic Break on the American Left

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

Recently I’ve begun looking at my various streaming subscriptions to see what I might be able to do without now that I spend so much time being entertained by watching leftists soil their non-binary undergarments because Elon Musk has made Twitter fun again.