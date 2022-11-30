Columns
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 203: Elon Musk and the Complete Psychotic Break on the American Left

By Stephen Kruiser 8:15 PM on November 30, 2022

Recently I’ve begun looking at my various streaming subscriptions to see what I might be able to do without now that I spend so much time being entertained by watching leftists soil their non-binary undergarments because Elon Musk has made Twitter fun again.

Conservatives who pay a lot of attention to politics are aware that American leftists aren’t big participants in reality. Those who aren’t burying their noses in political news may not, however.

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is perfectly showcasing just how divorced from the real world the lefties are. Their incessant cyber shrieks about the “hellscape” (that’s the currently approved and overused talking point word on the left) that Musk has created simply aren’t borne out by anything that’s happening on the platform.

This episode is all about mocking the way the libs torture themselves with their alt-reality. May they continue to do so for a very, very long time.

Enjoy!

