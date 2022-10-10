The Morning Briefing: A Victory for Sanity In the Battle Against Mail-In Ballot Madness

Top O’ the Briefing

My weekly news tune-out was particularly blissful over the weekend. Saturday was National Pierogi Day and I had been relentlessly focused on that from the moment I filed Friday’s Morning Briefing. We also had a football game to go to so I managed to perfectly avoid many real-world concerns other than my carbohydrate bloat and the fact that my college football team can’t tackle anyone, anywhere, at any time.

When I reemerged among the news consumption crowd, I was greeted by the flood of negativity that I expected. The world doesn’t stop burning just because I’m eating pierogi, after all.

Buried among the torrent of dreck I found a bit of good news in a post written by one of our new writers, Catherine Salgado:

The Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a state law enacting universal mail-in voting and creating same-day voter registration was in violation of the state constitution. “The Vote-by-Mail Statute impermissibly expands the categories of absentee voters identified in Article V, Section 4A of the Delaware Constitution. Therefore, the judgment of the Court of Chancery that the Vote-by-Mail Statute violates the Delaware Constitution should be affirmed,” the Delaware Supreme Court decision said. This accorded with a September opinion ruling against universal mail-in voting, but the new decision reversed its previous approval of same-day registration.

Delaware is a bit bluer than the other states that have been fighting for more election integrity, that’s what makes this news so interesting.

Those who have been reading me for a while know that I loathed mail-in voting long before the 2020 election fiasco. I think the only people who should vote by mail are deployed military, ex-pats working abroad, and people here who are very physically ill. Everybody else can get off their butts and head to the polls.

Democrats love to say that there has never been any “widespread fraud” proven with the use of mail-in ballots. That’s because all of the things that can go wrong with mail-in ballots happen out of sight. It’s the lack of transparency that makes the process so ripe for fraud. Universal mail-in voting — another horrible COVID symptom — creates another layer that’s ripe for chicanery.

Same-day registration is sheer lunacy. It’s another attempt to create chaos that obfuscates any attempts to commit fraud.

Mail-in ballots, no voter ID, and same-day voter registration are all designed to dilute the process to the point where it becomes easy to manipulate it and not get caught. The Democrats have evil wizards and witches in towers working on this kind of stuff all the time. Those of us on the election integrity side of the aisle need to constantly push back against leftist attempts to permanently pervert our elections.

