Troll Level: MASTER! Genius with 3-D Printer Makes Fake Gun Parts, Sells them to Gun-Grabbing Commies in NY Buy-Back Program

Let freedom ring!

A brilliant patriot from New York who goes only by the name “Kem” claims to have used a $200 3-D printer to fabricate a bumper crop of receivers, then drove six hours to Utica, N.Y., and sold them to a gun buy-back program for mad stacks.

FACT-O-RAMA! I can explain what a receiver is but if you aren’t familiar with guns, go HERE. It will be faster and easier.

“I 3D-printed a bunch of lower receivers and frames for different kinds of firearms,” the man bragged to WKTV.

The recalcitrant Kem, whose Twitter profile states he is a bisexual Hispanic in “dude mode,” clearly hates commies. (HUZZAH!) He claims he printed roughly 110 parts for various types of guns and sold them to the New York State Attorney General’s Office for $21,000 worth of gift cards via the Utica Police Department gun buy-back program.

Thanks to all the people showing support for my antics. Big shout-out to @CobraEconomics for the inspiration, @2Aupdates for the heads-up, and @ctrl_pew for the files and knowledge. Fuck Gun Control, scam the shit out of your local gun buyback. pic.twitter.com/cnExKvwKpm — AntennaBun ™️ (@kem_regik) September 14, 2022

New York Attorney General Letitia James dumped a bucket of Gatorade over her own head and took a victory lap after the buy-back day in Utica, but Kem had something else to say about it.

“I’m sure handing over $21,000 in gift cards to some punk kid after getting a bunch of plastic junk was a rousing success,” Kem mocked. “Gun buybacks are a fantastic way of showing, number one, that your policies don’t work, and, number 2, you’re creating perverse demand. You’re causing people to show up to these events, and they don’t actually reduce crime whatsoever.”

Letitia James fired back, claiming it’s “shameful that this individual exploited a program that has successfully taken thousands of guns off the streets to protect our communities from gun violence.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Turning in that P-38 grandpa brought home from Europe after WWII does not affect the violence taking place throughout the country. If Letitia James wants to stop the record killings, she’d reverse the bolshie policies of emptying our jails and scrapping bail laws, which got us here in the first place. Remember, most of the people getting killed are black. If black lives mattered to James, she wouldn’t be after that old Montgomery Ward .22 single-shot rusting in your basement. She’d send criminals to jail, no matter their skin color, and stop the carnage.

“We have partnered with local police throughout the state to recover more than 3,500 guns, and one individual’s greedy behavior won’t tarnish our work to promote public safety,” James’ statement continued. “We have adjusted our policies to ensure that no one can exploit this program again for personal gain.”

GUN GRAB-O-RAMA! If you really want to get rid of your grandfather’s P-38, please email me and I will gladly grab it. I’ll buy it legally and pay you more than the commies ever would. I recently loss all my guns in a boating accident on Lake Michigan—or the Indian Ocean, I forget where it happened.

James’ office has indeed since changed the rules of the gun buy-back program. 3-D guns that appeared to be “capable of safely firing multiple rounds without reloading” were worth $150. Now they can’t be turned in for money.

Kem took a much-deserved curtain call on Twitter.