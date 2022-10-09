WATCH: Stacey Abrams Doesn't Know When Pregnancy Starts

Last month, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made the stunning claim that “there’s no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks.” She added, “It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

Despite the best efforts of the media to give her cover, Abrams was 100% wrong. And yet, she somehow managed to embarrass herself even further with a new doozy of a claim when she was asked during an appearance on Fox News Sunday where she would draw the line on abortion.

“Were you become governor, where would you draw the line? 15 weeks? Viability? 36 weeks? What’s the limit?” host Shannon Bream asked.

“Well, I’ve always said is that abortion is a medical decision that should be made by a doctor and the woman and that the point of viability as determined by a doctor should always take into consideration the life and health of a woman. That should be the standard,” Abrams began. “But the arbitrary standards of timelines ignore the medical reality that it is a fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts that we know exactly where we are … in the term.”

"Were you to become governor, where would you draw the line? 15 weeks? Viability? 36 weeks? What's the limit?" STACEY ABRAMS: "The arbitrary standards of timelines ignore the medical reality that it is a fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts." pic.twitter.com/ZLRzoNCNNd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2022

Wait, what? We don’t know when pregnancy starts? Says who? Does Abrams not understand human reproduction? Was she absent on that day in school? If she can’t say when pregnancy begins, how exactly is she qualified to have an opinion on when one can be terminated? She’s merely attempting to dehumanize unborn children because it’s politically convenient for her to do so while discussing the issue of abortion. But that doesn’t change the fact that medical science has made the reality of unborn babies’ humanity impossible to deny. We can detect heartbeats, brain activity, and so much more. There’s no left-wing talking point that can dispute that.

But, sadly, Democrats are so beholden to the abortion lobby they will say anything, no matter how ridiculous, to justify the industry’s existence—be it denying the fact of fetal heartbeats, or disputing the notion that we know when pregnancy starts.