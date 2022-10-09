Maine University Students Demand Prof Be Fired for Contradicting Their Fantasy That There are Multiple Genders

“A time is coming,” said St. Anthony the Great way back in the fourth century, “when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad; you are not like us.’” And here we are. Fox News reported Friday that “students at the University of Southern Maine (USM) are demanding that their professor be replaced for saying that only two sexes exist.”

The students, drunk on the Left’s fantasies and propaganda about there being a multiplicity of genders, actually got up and walked out of professor Christy Hammer’s graduate education class en masse, because she dared to state the simple and obvious truth that cuts against the way they wish the world to be: There are only two biological sexes, male and female.

In response, instead of telling the students that they should stop denying the obvious and try to reconcile themselves to reality, university officials acceded to their demand to hold what the Bangor Daily News called a “facilitated restorative justice meeting.” Adamantine in their delusions, the students demanded that Hammer be fired. USM professors who believe that water is wet and that human beings cannot get along without breathing air are trembling; they could be next.

Oddly enough, in today’s carnival academic environment, USM declined to bring the hammer down on Hammer. However, it did bow to the slavering crazies enough to make an “alternative, identical class” available to the students who remain defiant in their insanity. USM spokesperson Gina Marie Guadagnino explained, “We have developed an alternative plan for this class and will be opening a new section of this course for those students who would like to move.” Sane students, however, will still be able to take Hammer’s class: “The original section taught by professor Hammer will continue for any student who wishes to remain in that class.” It will be interesting to see how many students choose each option.

The fantasists, however, are predictably fascist and are not placated just by being given a playpen in which they can play pretend at will. They still want Hammer’s head on a platter — figuratively, right? Right? USM student Elizabeth Leibiger, who was behind the walkout, declared, “I think that the next step USM needs to take is being clear what accountability will look like for Christy Hammer.”

Related: American Academy of Pediatrics Accused of Silencing Debate on Transgendering Kids

Yeah. By golly, Hammer needs to be held accountable for her egregious deeds. If USM had an ounce of integrity, it would hold her accountable, all right: It would give her an award and a nice raise, announced publicly by the president of the university, for standing up for the truth in a viciously hostile environment. It would provide her with round-the-clock police protection in light of the Left’s ever-increasing propensity for violence. And it would issue a statement saying that universities ought to be dedicated to the pursuit of the truth wherever it may lead, and that students at any university worth its salt ought to be ready to have their fantasies and delusions challenged without dissolving into an emotional wreck or flying into a violent rage when it happens.

Instead, USM, predictably, is only feeding the students’ madness by creating the alternative class, which gives the impression that Hammer really did something wrong. Ironically, the entire controversy began during Hammer’s graduate course entitled “Creating a Positive Learning Environment.” During “a free-for-all discussion [that] erupted over both social gender and biological sex identifications,” only “one student and Hammer [said] they believed only male and female biological sexes exist.”

Bangor Daily News didn’t say how many students were in the class, but however many students were present, it’s astounding that only one and the professor stood up for a reality that is as obvious as the fact that the sun is in the sky. Even worse, at the “restorative justice meeting,” the lone student holdout caved in and apologized, no doubt quailing at the prospect of facing daily ostracism and abuse for clinging to the truth. But Hammer refused to drink the Kool-Aid, annoying Leibiger, who said, “It’s our job as educators to grow and change, address our biases, and above all else, protect every one of our students.”

Yeah. It’s also our job to grow up and live in the real world. Bob Dylan once sang, “I was just too stubborn to ever be governed by enforced insanity.” I never knew what he meant until now. At the University of Southern Maine, it looks as if few students, if any, have that kind of stubbornness.