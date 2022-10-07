The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 104: Okla. Dems Exposed and Confronted in Secret Strategy Meeting

Well, this is hilarious. This week on The Fringe, I bring to you a recorded strategy meeting between Oklahoma Democrats, including Rep. Jacob Rosencrantz and chair of the Oklahoma Democrats Alicia Andrews, who hosted a Twitter space with @CoffeeWithDems. I recorded it all. But that’s not the best part.

The best part is that I got to confront them about their lies about the OU Children’s Hospital gender clinic. The Oklahoma Dems are planning on using the fight over chemically castrating children as a political weapon, and I say… bring it!

The parents in Oklahoma aren’t going to appreciate these politicians trying to guilt them into putting their children in harm’s way. What’s truly disturbing about this meeting is that they switch between “this isn’t real, and it’s a bogeyman argument” to “trust the science, and this is good medicine.” Which is it? And what happens when I confront them? Tune in.