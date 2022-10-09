Ye Is Kicked Off Instagram But Welcomed Back to Twitter by Elon Musk After Two-Year Absence

I confess to being brain-dead about popular culture, for the most part. I don’t know why Kayne West changed his name to “Ye” — some biblical reference as I understand it. Actually, the last popular music I liked was ZZ Top in the 1980s. The beards were so cool.

But I’m a political writer so I had to find an angle to write about a subject currently blowing up social media. Ye has been booted off Instagram for some rather eyebrow-raising posts about Jews and has made a triumphant return to Twitter, welcomed back by none other than Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk.

The posts have since been deleted, but there are reports that Ye threatened to go to “Death con 3” on Jewish people.

Fox Business:

According to FOX 7 in Austin, Texas, Ye was banned from the platform for the use of alleged anti-Semitic language during an exchange with fellow rapper Diddy. The two sparked a public discourse after Ye wore a t-shirt at a fashion show in Paris that read “White Lives Matter.” A post from the American Jewish Committee seemed to corroborate the offensive language, as the organization said his previous comments included “incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones” as well as “anti-Jewish posts shared to his 18 million followers on Instagram.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going ‘death con 3’ on JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone who ever opposes your agenda.”

They should have banned him for being ignorant.

Related: Elon Musk Is the Boss All Woke Losers Need

Ye was also caught committing the sacrilege of being a black man and wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.

The rapper’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt has sparked several public feuds, including one with Diddy, rapper Meek Mill, and one with designer Tremaine Emory. Ye also recently appeared on a special with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, prompting further criticism.

That said, Mr. Musk was grateful for Ye’s return to Twitter — as well as his 30 million followers. “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” Musk tweeted. The comment was re-tweeted by Ye.

What makes Ye such a compelling political figure is his apparent sincere support for Donald Trump. He has gotten so much grief over this support that it’s either the biggest con of all time or one of the bravest political acts of his generation. He has lost multi-million dollar endorsements and been blackballed by former friends and associates. He’s dealt with a stream of vitriol from the left-wing political/entertainment complex. It doesn’t matter what you think of his music or his thoughts on the Jews, this is a man who stands up for what he believes despite what others might think.

We look forward to Ye testing Mr. Musks’s patience with regard to censorship and free speech.