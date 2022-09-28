The Morning Briefing: DeSantis Looks More Presidential Than Biden in Lead-Up to Hurricane

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

From the perspective of Americans who aren’t loaded on Kool-Aid, Joe Biden isn’t bringing much of that dignity to the presidency that his puppetmasters promised us during his babbling basement campaign in 2020.

Some might even say that there’s been a bit of a regression.

Hey, if you think seeing the leader of the free world wandering around and shaking hands with no one is dignified, then President LOLEightyonemillion is your guy. Beyond that, he’s just your crazy drunk uncle who you wouldn’t let your kids be alone with. And he’s got the launch codes.

For a brief while, some of us were hoping that he might be able to do something presidential every once in a while, say, during a natural disaster. No such luck. He’s still just an ugly, incompetent person inside and out.

Matt wrote yesterday about Biden’s latest turn as our greatest national embarrassment:

As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, Biden spoke with Mayor Jane Castor of Tampa, Mayor Ken Welch of St. Petersburg, and Mayor Frank Hibbard of Clearwater, but not Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. During a press conference later in the day, DeSantis addressed the lack of direct communication from the White House, noting that while he has gotten the necessary support from FEMA, he has not heard from Joe Biden. “So I have not personally spoken with the president, but FEMA has approved our pre-landfall request,” DeSantis said in response to a question about his communication with Biden.

It’s classless and unprofessional for the White House to ignore DeSantis during a time like this. Calling up the three mayors who are in harm’s way while ignoring DeSantis is just childish grade school posturing though (Can you tell him I’m ignoring him…). There’s a time and a place for everything, and the Biden administration always manages to hit the wrong note.

DeSantis is — as we all know — the firm occupier of the second slot on the Democrats’ Public Enemy list. They know that he’s got a much better shot at being president in 2025 than their current president or vice president do.

As he so often brilliantly does, DeSantis was economical with his words when addressing the folly of the Democrats:

“You know, I’m happy to brief the president if he’s interested in hearing what we’re doing in Florida, you know, my view on all this is like you got people’s lives at stake, you got their property at stake, and we don’t have time for pettiness.

Well, the responsible elected officials don’t have time for pettiness. The Biden administration has both pettiness and vindictiveness in its mission statement.

The Democrats are no doubt working overtime to come up with ways to blame DeSantis for whatever might go wrong during or after the hurricane. At this point, I wouldn’t put it past some of the more Swampy higher-ups at FEMA to try and deliberately sabotage some of the response efforts and then blame DeSantis.

If Biden will weaponize the Dept. of Justice you can bet he’d do it with FEMA. They’ll be more than fine with some suffering Floridians if they can finally get some bad press to stick with DeSantis. They’re the icky people who keep voting for him, after all.

It will be fun if we can ever get some adults back in charge but we should all probably pray for each other’s livers until then.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Every morning 11 year old dog Maisy is waiting for her 90 year old friend Richard during his daily walk.. 😊 🎥 TT: mspeelhmb pic.twitter.com/70KPSUIgnZ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 27, 2022

Smells Like Onion

