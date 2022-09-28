Moderate Republicans' Stockholm Syndrome Relationship With Dems Has to End

For a very long time, the moderates — squishes when I’m describing them — in the Republican party posed an even bigger problem than the Democrats. I wouldn’t say that’s quite the case in Joe Biden’s America, but the squishes are still thorns in the sides of those of us who would prefer that the Republic not march down the path of communism.

For proof that they are all uninspired, one-note wonders look no further than an Opinion piece in The New York Times last week titled “Moderate Republicans No Longer Have a Home, and It Started With My Defeat.” It was written by Peter Smith, who was a one-term Republican member of Congress who was voted out of office 30 years ago.

This guy redefines “irrelevant to the conversation” but he got some prime space from the Times because, like all moderate Republicans, he knows what to parrot in order to get his Democratic media masters to give him a pat on the head and a “Good boy.”

The New York Times:

Over the last 30 years, the Republican Party has effectively eliminated its moderate and liberal voices — as well as the conservative voices that put country over party. The consequences of this takeover by an increasingly right-wing faction include the threats to democracy that have become increasingly prominent since the Jan. 6 riots.

At this point, they’re all reading from a script that the houseboys who are chained underneath the floorboards at Liz Cheney’s ranch write for her.

For those who might still think that this is still all about Trump for the left, the Times is letting this nobody work out some Newt Gingrich issues here.

Everything old is new again.

Smith’s assertion that the Republican party has gotten rid of its moderate voices is laughable. He evidently doesn’t have the internet and has never heard of Mitt Romney.

The GOP has, however, gotten better at weeding out the wastes of space in the squishy moderate middle. That’s all thanks to Donald Trump, of course, and it’s the only reason that the party is thus far able to combat the Democrats’ relentless efforts to bring about one-party rule in the United States of America.

While the moderates love to fancy themselves as the above-the-fray voices of reason in the Republican Party, they’re actually the bat-you-know-what-crazy fringe. Any sensible person can see that the Democrats have lost their minds. Drag queens and kids. assaulting the economy with a socialist wrecking ball, a weaponized Department of Justice being deployed against the political enemies of a president who isn’t really even there anymore.

Any Republican in or out of office who’s repeating the Democrat’s fictional J6 hysteria is all-in with them. That means they’re on board with the madness that is plain for so many of us to see.

And I am here to put the last nail in the coffin of the notion that Republicans who pretend to occupy some middle ground that long-ago eroded are driven by their principles. Not liking Donald Trump isn’t a principle, it’s a personal preference. If you’re a Republican, it’s a ridiculous preference. I shudder to think of what kind of hellscape we would be living in now if Hillary Clinton were drinking her way through her second term as president and the Supreme Court was packed with “Shout your abortion!” commie justices.

The modern-day Republican moderates are attention-whore grifters who would step on the corpses of loved ones to get to a New York Times reporter so they could be quoted. There isn’t a lofty, Republican-friendly principle to be found among them.

These are precarious times for this great experiment in liberty. The battle lines are clear and there is a compelling case to be made that we moderate-eschewing right-wing nutjobs are actually the good guys.

The squishes need to take off their blinders and get with the program.