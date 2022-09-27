Even the CDC Isn't Into Universal Masking in Health Facilities Anymore

When I got my eyes lasered a couple of weeks ago, I was surprised that I wasn’t required to wear a mask. Even my dog’s veterinarian’s office still has signs instructing people to wear masks, and they have those useless barriers up and everything.

But nothing at the eye doctor’s place. I didn’t even wear a face mask when I was on the table and under the laser. I did wear a hair cap, though — and based on my author photo below, you can see all the good that did.

Still, I thought it was awesome to go maskless. I had been dreading the thought of having to wear a mask while taking various eye exams and such, but in the end, I was free to do as I please.

Related: Not Masking Is Now Racist Because (Fill in the Blank)

And it turns out that even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is okay with that now. According to its latest COVID-19 guidance, universal masking in health care facilities is no longer recommended in areas without high COVID-19 transmission.

“When SARS-CoV-2 Community Transmission levels are not high, healthcare facilities could choose not to require universal source control,” the guidance reads.

Of course, if you still want to wear one, the guidance says go for it. “Individuals might also choose to continue using source control based on personal preference, informed by their perceived level of risk for infection based on their recent activities (e.g., attending crowded indoor gatherings with poor ventilation) and their potential for developing severe disease,” the CDC says.

No thanks, I’m good.