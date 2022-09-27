You Can't Say This on Facebook!

From the earliest days of the pandemic, big-tech censorship has been used to prevent open and honest discussions about COVID-19, its origins, the efficacy of masks, alternative treatments — you name it. And when the vaccines came out and Biden made them the foundation of his pandemic strategy, talking about the vaccines’ efficacy and potential side effects was similarly restricted, especially with regard to those fancy new mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

In March, I reported on a peer-reviewed study from the CDC that found significant instances of death and serious side effects from the mRNA vaccines.

The study, which was published in the UK-based medical journal The Lancet, found 6.6% of all side effects were categorized as “serious” and resulted in “inpatient hospitalisation, prolongation of hospitalisation, permanent disability, life-threatening illness, congenital anomaly or birth defect.” According to the data, “most reported adverse events were mild and short in duration,” but deaths represented a stunning 1.3% of side effect reports.

I thought at the time that the study was safe enough to report on, because the CDC has long been held as the gold standard for information about diseases. Whatever they say goes. Surely if I report on a CDC study, Facebook wouldn’t censor my article.

Related: The Democrat-Media-Industrial Complex Is Doubling Down on Censorship

How wrong I was. On Monday — half a year after I published it — Facebook informed me that my article violated their community standards on misinformation.

Your post goes against our Community Standards on misinformation that could cause physical harm No one else can see your post. We encourage free expression, but don’t allow false information about COVID-19 that could contribute to

physical harm. If your content goes against our Community Standards again, your account may be restricted or

disabled. You can disagree with the decision if you think we got it wrong. Learn more about updates to our standards.

Gee, if you can’t share an article reporting on a peer-reviewed CDC study without getting censored by Big Tech, then what can you share?

This is what Big Tech does. It restricts information damaging to the preferred narrative. It’s curious that it took Facebook so long to flag this article, but perhaps it has something to do with recent reports that Americans aren’t rushing to get the updated COVID boosters. Pfizer and Moderna still see dollars signs from the pandemic, and speaking the truth about the vaccines (or even asking questions about them) is enough to get the information gatekeepers after you. I didn’t report on anything that wasn’t vetted through the peer review process. I didn’t cite some shady source. I just reported on a CDC-backed study. Yet, the article was flagged as misinformation. It’s not misinformation; it’s inconvenient facts.

Of course, many argue that the federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), which the study relied on, isn’t the most reliable data, but I acknowledged that in the article. I made a concerted effort to present all sides of the issue. Facebook didn’t care. Clearly, they don’t want people to know about the side effects of these vaccines.

This is why our VIP members are more essential now than ever. With your help, we can fight back against the Big Tech censors who want to control what you see online. With your help, we will have the tools we need to fight back against the blatant lies of the Left. Use the promo code BIGTECH for a 25% discount on a new PJ Media VIP membership. Click here to join today.