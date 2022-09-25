Americans Tell U.S. 'Health Experts' Where They Can Shove Their Booster Shots

Our so-called “health experts” have clearly lost the faith of the American people because, despite their endless pushing of COVID-19 vaccines and regular boosters, few Americans who are eligible to receive the updated COVID booster shot have actually gotten it.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the distribution of updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters.

“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at the time. “They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”

However, the pandemic shed light on some unsightly facts about the government officials in charge of our response to health crises. They are not only inept but also susceptible to political pressure in the same way that politicians are. As such, Americans are neither concerned about the latest variant nor convinced the booster would do anything about it, as evidenced by the fact that only 1.5% of eligible U.S. citizens have gotten the new and improved COVID booster, according to the CDC’s own data.

Related: Top Doctors Argue Against All COVID Vaccine Mandates

In addition to the credibility problems of our health experts, the lack of enthusiasm for booster shots may also be due to Joe Biden recently declaring in an interview on 60 Minutes that the pandemic is over.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it,” Biden insisted. “But the pandemic is over.”

He added, “If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so, I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

The White House was forced to walk back Biden’s remarks, but the damage was done.