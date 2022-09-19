Biden Is Grasping at Straws as He Seeks a Winning Narrative for November

Joe Biden is trying desperately to save the Democrats in November. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade seemed like it might motivate pro-abortion leftists to get out and vote in November, the so-called “Dobbs bounce” Democrats were hoping for hasn’t materialized. So, Biden has thrown multiple Hail Marys to boost the Democrats in the midterm elections.

He’s been tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to reduce gas prices. But you’ve been to the gas station recently; you know gas prices are still high.

Joe Biden’s gun control speech in June clearly did very little, because you probably forgot that he even gave the speech at all.

Biden tried raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in an unprecedented effort to make the Republican look like a criminal. But the tactic actually backfired — as did Biden’s primetime speech that looked like a Hitler rally.

Then Biden announced he would cancel some student loan debt — a blatant attempt to bribe voters. That didn’t exactly work out, either.

It appears that nothing is working to save the Democrats (and therefore Joe Biden’s agenda) in November. Even Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) concedes that Democrats will lose the House. And despite the favorable map for Democrats this year, it looks like Republicans have a shot at winning back control of the U.S. Senate, too. For example, Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was once behind by double digits in the polls, is now within the margin of error in Pennsylvania.

Related: The Biden Administration Has a Secret Plan to Interfere With the Midterm Elections

The political environment is just not in the Democrats’ favor this year. Yet, Biden is still trying to save them.

He threw his latest Hail Mary during his interview on 60 Minutes in which he boldly declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is over — much to the surprise of members of his own administration.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it,” Biden added. “But the pandemic is over.”

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so, I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it,” Biden said.

His remark was clearly not part of any pre-approved messaging from the White House. It contradicts recent statements by administration officials and, as The Daily Caller noted, it also “undermines the administration’s extension of the ongoing pandemic state of emergency.” Also, many measures put in place during the pandemic, such as Biden’s student loan payment pause, would no longer have legal standing once the state of emergency is lifted.

So, why would Biden say such a thing? Desperation, obviously. He’s ready to try anything to get the country to rally behind him and his failed presidency. He also wants to be “the guy who ended the pandemic.” Indeed, people have largely returned to something resembling pre-COVID normalcy, but that’s not because of anything Biden did. We’re also certainly way past the point where Biden can expect any political benefit from it. The public has moved on from COVID, but they don’t see Biden as the savior who got us out of it. The pandemic reached new highs in cases and deaths on Biden’s watch — more than under Trump. Biden’s COVID strategy didn’t work, but he is still hoping that “ending COVID” will be his legacy. It won’t. And claiming the pandemic is over won’t rally Americans behind him and the Democrats, either.