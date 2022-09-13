The Biden Administration Has a Secret Plan to Interfere With the Midterm Elections

Do you remember earlier this year when Joe Biden refused to say whether the results of the 2022 midterm elections would be legitimate?

When a reporter asked him if he thought the upcoming midterm elections would be fairly conducted and legitimate without the Democrats’ voting legislation passed, Biden said, “Well, it all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election.”

So, according to Biden, the upcoming midterms wouldn’t be secure, fair, or legitimate unless the Democrats’ voting legislation is passed. Well, they haven’t passed since, and Joe Biden’s agenda — and perhaps his presidency — is on the line in November. Without federalized elections rigging the outcome in favor of the Democrats, the Democrats are in a huge pickle.

So the Biden administration has a strategy to interfere with the upcoming midterm elections, and it’s refusing to provide any details about what the plan involves.

This all goes back to an executive order signed by Biden in March 2021 on “access to voting” which, as Breitbart News noted, “instructs federal government agencies to promote voter registration, help Americans apply to vote by mail, and ‘combat misinformation,’ among other measures,” and contains “a Democratic Party wish-list of ‘reforms’ that enshrines many of the practices that were adopted on a temporary basis during the pandemic-affected 2020 election.”

One provision of the Executive Order states, “It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to expand access to, and education about, voter registration and election information, and to combat misinformation, in order to enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy.”

Imagine the Biden administration being responsible for deciding what constitutes information vs. misinformation.

The executive order itself didn’t do much and was described as limited in scope by the New York Times. So the exact plan of the Biden administration is not known, and they are refusing to divulge the details of what they intend to do. There have been some clues though.

According to Byron York at the Washington Examiner:

On July 12, 2021, the Justice Department held a “listening session” with outside activists working on voting rights. The group included dozens of people, all of them from left-leaning groups. There were 10 from the American Civil Liberties Union, five from the Campaign Legal Center, three from Demos, three from the Southern Poverty Law Center, five from the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, two from Black Lives Matter, and many others. The list would not reassure anyone hoping that the Justice Department is working in a scrupulously nonpartisan way. But of course, we don’t really know what the department is doing because the administration is keeping it a secret.

So the Biden administration has a secret plan to interfere with the upcoming midterm elections — elections that are widely expected to favor Republicans, even though polls are conveniently showing them as more competitive as of late. On top of that, Biden has clearly drawn a line in the sand, declaring Trump supporters to be enemies of democracy, an apparent attempt to morally justify efforts to “save” our democracy by interfering with our elections.

If this doesn’t frighten you, it should.