Will the 2022 Midterms Be Legitimate? Joe Biden Says 'It All Depends'

According to the Democrats, the 2020 presidential election was the fairest and most secure election. Surely, with Democrats in control of the federal government it would remain that way, right?

Apparently not.

“Speaking of voting rights legislation, if this isn’t passed, do you still believe the upcoming election will be fairly conducted and the results will be legitimate?” Allison Harris of NewsNation asked President Biden.

“Well, it all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election.”

So, elections were secure, fair, and legitimate when Trump was president, but won’t be secure, fair, or legitimate unless the Democrats’ voting legislation is passed.

In other words, elections are only secure, fair, and legitimate when Democrats win.