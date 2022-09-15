News & Politics

Even Chuck Schumer Knows Keeping the Democrat House Majority Is a Lost Cause

By Matt Margolis 8:46 AM on September 15, 2022
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Ever since the draft opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked, Democrats have held out hope that outrage over abortion rights being modestly curtailed would give their party momentum to save their majorities in the House and Senate in November.

Well, even Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is throwing cold water on that idea.

According to Punchbowl News, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told his fellow Senate Democrats that despite recent predictions from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Democrats would expand their majority in the House, they’re actually gonna lose it.

Schumer reportedly made his prediction at a private dinner near Capitol Hill earlier this week.

Related: The Biden Administration Has a Secret Plan to Interfere With the Midterm Elections

This is a significant concession on Schumer’s part, as Democrats have been led to believe by hardcore partisans and the mainstream media that there’s hope for them doing well in November; that they will not only hold onto but expand their majorities, giving them more opportunities to pass their radical agenda.

Kamala Harris recently revealed that if Democrats expand their majority in the Senate, they will nuke the filibuster. They would then codify their radical agenda, including unrestricted abortion and a federal takeover of elections. Nuking the filibuster, however, would be a moot point should Republicans win back control of the House.

According to Business Insider, Schumer also tamped down expectations about keeping the Senate, positing that Democrats have a 60% chance of maintaining control of the upper chamber.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
TRENDING
Editor's Choice