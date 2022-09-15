Even Chuck Schumer Knows Keeping the Democrat House Majority Is a Lost Cause

Ever since the draft opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked, Democrats have held out hope that outrage over abortion rights being modestly curtailed would give their party momentum to save their majorities in the House and Senate in November.

Well, even Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is throwing cold water on that idea.

According to Punchbowl News, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told his fellow Senate Democrats that despite recent predictions from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Democrats would expand their majority in the House, they’re actually gonna lose it.

Schumer reportedly made his prediction at a private dinner near Capitol Hill earlier this week.

This is a significant concession on Schumer’s part, as Democrats have been led to believe by hardcore partisans and the mainstream media that there’s hope for them doing well in November; that they will not only hold onto but expand their majorities, giving them more opportunities to pass their radical agenda.

Kamala Harris recently revealed that if Democrats expand their majority in the Senate, they will nuke the filibuster. They would then codify their radical agenda, including unrestricted abortion and a federal takeover of elections. Nuking the filibuster, however, would be a moot point should Republicans win back control of the House.

According to Business Insider, Schumer also tamped down expectations about keeping the Senate, positing that Democrats have a 60% chance of maintaining control of the upper chamber.