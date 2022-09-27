Oklahoma Media Claims OU Children's Hospital Is Receiving 'Threats' Over Gender Clinic for Kids

The Oklahoma press has not been reporting on the Oklahoma University Children’s Hospital gender clinic, Roy G. Biv, which gives chemical castration drugs to minors. In fact, the people PJ Media spoke to on the ground in Oklahoma said they had no idea there was a gender clinic for kids in their state until we reported it on Monday. But after we did report it, and an online campaign to contact legislators began, led by local podcaster Mark Ousley, the local media suddenly started to cover it.

But the angle they’re taking is to be expected for Big Media. Wendy Suares at local Fox station 25 tweeted out this claim on Tuesday: “A source close to the Roy G. Biv program at OU Childrens [sic] confirms to me that the clinic has been getting threats from anti-trans activists. There are fears within the program they will get permanently shut down.”

A source close to the Roy G Biv program at OU Childrens confirms to me the clinic has been getting threats from anti-trans activists. There are fears within the program they will get permanently shut down.

PJ Media attempted to contact Suares and asked how she confirmed the threats and what they were. She eventually tweeted out that she was told about phone calls received at the switchboard with no details about what was said. “For those of you showing interest in the nature of threats and harassment that were received at OU Childrens [sic], I’m told by 2 separate staffers they were made via calls into the main switch board [sic]. I’ve also learned from staffers security has been enhanced at the facility.”

Suares also tweeted out a statement from the OU Health Senior leadership team that claimed they will be shutting down the gender medicine services across their facilities. “That plan is already under development,” it read.

For those of you showing interest in the nature of threats and harassment that were received at OU Childrens, I'm told by 2 separate staffers they were made via calls into the main switch board. I've also learned from staffers security has been enhanced at the facility.

PJ Media reached out to OU Health’s media contact and was told they cannot comment on security. That doesn’t seem to be true, since Suares claims she was told by someone there that there were “threats.” Instead of answering my questions about the threats, OU Health sent me the statement claiming they aren’t going to be offering “certain gender medicine services” anymore, without specifying what those are. No one’s name is attached to this statement. It’s possibly a clever ploy to get the millions of dollars that the legislature might not give them this Thursday, after being flooded with phone calls from constituents telling them to shut the gender clinic down. After all, the unnamed “OU leadership” who wrote this statement could just decide, after receiving the funds, to continue the services quietly. The only way to stop gender experimentation on kids is for Republicans to vote no on this funding bill until they can ban the dangerous practice of medically transitioning kids in the state of Oklahoma in the next session, which starts in January.

Statement on behalf of OU Health: ARPA provides a major opportunity for our state to invest and partner in projects which will have significant health benefits for Oklahomans. The funding will modernize our technical infrastructure, bring National Cancer Institute-level cancer care to northeast Oklahoma and allow us to deliver the most advanced inpatient and outpatient resources in the country for young people who need mental and behavioral health care. The Legislature restricted the use of the funds from benefitting facilities performing certain gender medicine services. The new mental and behavioral health facility was never intended to provide such care. The OU Health Senior Leadership team is proactively planning the ceasing of certain gender medicine services across our facilities and that plan is already under development. As the state’s flagship academic health system, OU Health remains committed to providing excellent, comprehensive medical care to all patients while following all state and federal laws and regulatory governing bodies. We appreciate our long-standing, collaborative relationship with the Legislature, and we look forward to future efforts to move our institution and our state forward.

I’ll be live again tomorrow and interviewing Oklahoma Sen. Warren Hamilton, who tried to outlaw gender experiments on anyone under the age of 21 in 2021. His bill never received a hearing. Tune in!