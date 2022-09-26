Oklahoma Republicans Set to Give $90 Million to Children's Hospital That Chemically Castrates Kids

Oklahoma? That can’t be right—is what you’re thinking. Oklahoma is a deep-red state run by Republicans as far as the eye can see! This is what the 2020 election map looked like in Oklahoma:

Oklahoma looking like this in 2020 but can't stop OU Children's Hospital from chemically castrating kids. It's a disgrace @officialOKGOP. Hang your heads. pic.twitter.com/6GQ2PtNHep — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) September 25, 2022

How is it possible that the Republicans there are about to hand over $90 million in tax dollars to the woke Oklahoma University Children’s Hospital (OUCH), some of which will no doubt be used on their Roy G. Biv gender clinic that chemically castrates kids and refers them for body-destroying surgery?

The answer to that is still unclear. But according to their omnibus bill that’s about to be voted on this coming Thursday, they’re handing over millions without question to doctors who transition so-called “trans kids” with harmful puberty-blocking drugs and who admittedly refer perfectly healthy children for unnecessary surgeries that will not only sterilize them but could leave them in pain for life. Mark Ousley of the “UnWokeable” podcast has been trying to alert the public to the dangerous and unscientific experiments being done on children by OUCH doctors.

The left hides butchery behind your standard of propriety. That’s why we MUST expose the ritual. You wouldn’t believe how many people don’t know what a Sex Rejection surgery entails. You also shouldn’t have any trouble believing how many people reject it when they see it. pic.twitter.com/vSWKJtWGfP — UnWokable Podcast | Fathers Defending Daughters (@AcsAgainstCRT) September 25, 2022

On the OU website, the hospital advertises the types of “care” they offer to children with gender dysphoria. (Emphasis mine.)

As a participant in the Roy G. Biv program, you benefit from the gender-affirming scope of treatment that includes: Discussing concerns or questions about gender

Pausing puberty to further explore gender

Managing gender-affirming hormone therapy

Helping find surgeons who perform gender-affirming surgeries

Coordinating individual and family therapy, as needed

Collaborating with schools

Assisting with legal name or gender marker changes

Addressing common adolescent issues, including mood-related or menstrual problems

Ousley showed the results of those “gender-affirming” surgeries next to the hospital’s own admission that they encourage and facilitate body-destroying surgeries like phalloplasty, removes healthy tissue from the forearm, leaving it irreparably deformed, to create a non-working franken-penis that is sewed onto a female’s vagina. These appendages often require multiple painful surgeries and often result in incontinence problems, loss of sensation, an inability to orgasm, and sterility.

The “pause” of puberty, as they call it, requires taking a chemical castration drug called Lupron. This drug can have life-long side effects, the worst of which may still be unknown.

After I posted about this on Twitter and expressed my disgust that Oklahoma Republicans are not doing anything to stop it, Republican state Sen. Nathan Dahm replied to me and blew the whistle on the shocking reality. It’s even worse than I had imagined.

“I’ve had legislation for several years in a row that would stop these surgeries & ‘transitioning’ but OK State Senate ‘leadership’ refuses to allow the bills to even be heard in committee. Gutless cowards. Please do use your platform to call them out on it,” Dahm wrote. “Greg McCortney refused to hear the bills when he was chair of Health committee. And he apparently cut a deal to get promoted to Floor Leader. He was replaced by Paul Rosino as chair of the Health committee, who has also refused to hear the bills,” he continued, naming names.

Dahm also wrote that he will not be supporting the omnibus bill, which has yet to be named, that includes the funding for the gender clinic hidden under “mental health” for children.

PJ Media has reached out to both McCortney and Rosino for comment on Dahm’s allegations. At the time of publishing, neither had responded. If they do respond, we will update this story.

RELATED: ‘Gays Against Groomers’ Organizes to Join Parents in the Fight Against Sexual Grooming in Schools

How can Republican legislators not act to criminalize gender experiments on children? The New York Times recently published a poll showing that 70% of registered voters oppose teaching gender-cult theology in school. That sample included a lot of Democrats. Of the Republicans, 89% opposed it. Oklahoma is full of Republicans. Republican voters do not want far-left gender ideology taught to their children nor imposed on them by the medical communities. Why aren’t Republican legislators there going for an easy win? Instead, they appear to be ignoring the takeover of a very influential children’s hospital by the gender-cult adherents with no fight whatsoever.

If Senator Dahm is to be believed, they’ve actively blocked attempts to outlaw it.

Why?

How much money is the University of Oklahoma pouring into Republican coffers? These are all questions we have asked Republicans in Oklahoma, and we look forward to getting answers from them.

Many Americans who are stuck in states run by Democrats are scratching their heads and wondering if there’s anywhere safe to go. Personally, I’m looking for a real conservative state with real conservatives governing it for my retirement days. But the pickings get more anorexic every day. The news that Oklahoma Republicans are phoning it in and letting far-left kooks run all over them is upsetting. Oklahoma always had the reputation of being one of the most conservative states in the nation, a distinction it should lose after this news breaks.

It isn’t hard to stand up to this evil masquerading as medicine. Ron DeSantis has outlawed the teaching of gender theology to children in K-3rd grade. He should have gone all the way to 12th grade, but it’s a start. State legislators in Florida are also working on making hormone treatments and “gender-affirming surgeries” on children illegal. Texas, too, has made strides in criminalizing medical experimentation on children. Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote the following opinion making it clear that these clinics are abusing children under current child abuse laws.

I. Executive Summary Based on the analysis herein, each of the “sex change” procedures and treatments enumerated above, when performed on children, can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions of chapter 261 of the Texas Family Code. • These procedures and treatments can cause “mental or emotional injury to a child that results in an observable and material impairment in the child’s growth, development, or psychological functioning.” TEX. FAM. CODE § 261.001(1)(A). • These procedures and treatments can “caus[e] or permit[] the child to be in a situation in which the child sustains a mental or emotional injury that results in an observable and material impairment in the child’s growth, development, or psychological functioning.” Id. § 261.001(1)(B). • These procedures and treatments can cause a “physical injury that results in substantial harm to the child.” Id. § 261.001(1)(C). • These procedures and treatments often involve a “failure to make a reasonable effort to prevent an action by another person that results in physical injury that results in substantial harm to the child[,]” particularly by parents, counselors, and physicians. Id. § 261.001(1)(D).

Why haven’t Oklahoma Republicans done the same? Worse, why are they about to hand over millions of dollars to the Pied Pipers leading children down a path of no return?

2/In the upcoming special session set to reconvene on September 28, 2022, Oklahoma legislators will decide if OU Children’s Hospital will receive “$46.9 million to expand emergency room capacity and “build long-term in patient bed capacity for children in mental health crisis.” pic.twitter.com/RDBm4oM9EC — UnWokable Podcast | Fathers Defending Daughters (@AcsAgainstCRT) September 23, 2022

RELATED: Disney Corporate Insurance Paying for Trans Surgeries and Hormones for Employees and Their Kids

Tune into my live stream on Monday on YouTube. Senator Dahm will be joining me at 2 p.m. EST to discuss his attempts to ban gender experiments on kids. A panel of experts will be joining me, consisting of Oklahoman activist Mark Ousley; Billboard Chris, father and activist; Gays Against Groomers board member Mike Harlow and founder Jaimee Michell; and Alvin Lui, president of Courage is a Habit. We will be showing the public how to make calls to their Oklahoma legislators to stop the funding of this terrible practice and asking elected Republican officials to justify their inaction on this serious issue.