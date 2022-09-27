The Biden family has a creepy history involving children, which the left denies despite stacks of videos and a mountain of evidence. Some leftists are okay with ignoring child molesters who agree with them politically. Others are actively trying to make pedophilia normal. They do this by calling pedophiles “minor-attracted persons” (MAPs). Remember, if they can change the language, they can change the narrative.

Check out what this high school teacher told her class.

"We're gonna call them MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons… don't judge people because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old." A high school teacher in El Paso, Texas is being fired after she was recorded in the classroom appearing to defend pedophiles. https://t.co/yeowKbVb1q — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 13, 2022

Let’s start our history of the Biden family’s creepy obsession with children by watching Jeff Sessions brush Gropey Joe’s hand off of his granddaughter and whisk her away.

FACT-O-RAMA! One pedo in a family can create other pedophiles. Victims of pedophilia are more likely to molest kids than non-victims. Thus, generations of pedophiles are possible.

Joe isn’t the only Biden who needs to answer some uncomfortable questions about kids.

Beau Biden

The late Beau Biden was the attorney general of Delaware when Robert H. Richards IV, an heir to the DuPont fortune, was busted for molesting his daughter.

Richards was initially hit with two charges of 2nd-degree rape and was looking at decades in prison. He pled it down to a single charge of 4th-degree rape, a Class-C felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Judge Jan Jurden decided that Richards, who is living off a trust fund in a mansion he bought in 2005 for $1.8 million and doesn’t need to work, would spend eight years in prison, but she later decided that the convicted child rapist “would not fare well in prison” and decided to sentence him to probation. He never stood trial for what he did to his daughter. Richards was also directed to enlist in a psychiatric program in Massachusetts, but he somehow never made it there.

People were outraged at the joke of a sentence. But AG Beau Biden defended the judge’s decision. Of course, he did; he recommended it.

“In recognition of the weakness of the case, the assigned prosecutor offered a plea and sentence recommendation that guaranteed the defendant would be required to register as a sex offender, participate in court-ordered sex offender rehabilitation therapy, and to have no contact with the victim and any other child under the age of sixteen,” Beau Biden declared. “A loss at trial would have rendered any of these restrictions impossible.”

Richards’ wife filed a lawsuit in a civil court claiming that Richards, on four occasions, penetrated their daughter with his fingers while masturbating. A judge soon told her she couldn’t comment on the case publicly anymore.

FACT-O-RAMA! Joe Biden once spoke as though his son Beau was killed in the Iraq war. He did not. He died of cancer.

Ashley Biden

If you left your diary in a rehab center and someone sold it, would the FBI kick in doors to look for it?

FACT-O-RAMA! Selling a diary you found is not a federal crime.

Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley spent some time in a Florida rehab center, where she left her diary behind. In it, she wrote that she took “probably not appropriate” showers with her father when she was a child. That’s just the beginning.

“Was I molested. I think so — I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma,” Ashley wrote.

“‘I have always been boy crazy,” Ashley Biden admitted in her diary. “Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).”

Who could have gotten close enough to the daughter of a U.S. senator to molest her?

Lefties tried to pretend Ashley’s diary was a fake, but then the FBI began pounding on the doors of three journalists from Project Veritas to look for clues involving who sold it. The New York Times linked the diary to the FBI raid and confirmed it was real.

PEDO-RAMA! The Biden administration is all gung-ho about pouring hormone blockers into kids and having minors choose to have their genitals mutilated. They call it “gender-affirming care.”

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden is many things, but is he a pedophile? It’s hard to say what is real and what is not, but here is what I could find:

The computer repairman who worked on Hunter’s computer claims he saw no child pornography on Hunter’s laptop.

The laptop is full of drug porn videos and naked pictures starring Hunter and a trove of prostitutes. There are rumors that Hunter’s 14-year-old niece Natalie appears topless in some photos.

Hunter told Gropey Joe that Natalie’s mom, Hallie, who was Beau’s widow and also dated Hunter, told Hunter’s therapist that Hunter was “sexually inappropriate” with Natalie and would engage in naked FaceTime conversations with her. Hallie also claims Natalie never corroborated any of this information.

Hallie Biden allegedly adamantly did not want Hunter near Natalie.

Natalie was allegedly named on Hunter’s iPad as “Pedo Peter.”

OAN’s Chanel Rion reported in 2020 that the laptop contains pictures of Hunter and Natalie (see the tweet below).

Rudy Giuliani, who received a copy of Hunter’s hard drive, told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly that the hard drive contains numerous pictures of underage girls and text messages that made him “very uncomfortable.”

The FBI purposely did not investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election.

OAN's @ChanelRion confirms photos and videos on Hunter's laptop are of his niece, Natalie Biden, daughter of Beau Biden, Hunter's deceased brother. She was 14-years-old at the time the pictures and videos were taken. pic.twitter.com/OxOXdM8DB5 — Sha (@quip1) October 24, 2020

This is a text from Hunter, purportedly sent to Joe Biden, in which Hunter complains that Hallie won’t allow him to see Natalie. The first “[name redacted]” is allegedly Natalie.

She told my therapist I was sexually inappropriate with [name redacted] when she says that I face time naked with her and the reason I can’t have her out to see me is because I walk around naked smoking crack talking [redacted] girls on face time. When she was present she said that [redacted] never said anything like that but the bottom line is that she I create and caused a very unsafe environment for the kids. If it stopped there I would let it go but then [redacted] friend [redacted] sober coach.

Joe Biden

President Sniff-Sniff has some ‘splainin’ to do.

But first, watch Biden refer to a woman and say that they met when “she was 12, I was 30.” Some news outlets are saying the crowd was “stunned.” Incorrect: the creeps in the audience roared with laughter.

Biden STUNS crowd into utter bewilderment after saying most CREEPY thing he may EVER said: “We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. pic.twitter.com/4hY8E6bZEv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 23, 2022

If you thought Biden discussing kids touching his hairy legs and jumping in his lap was creepy, watch this disturbing video where Biden compliments a young girl’s barrettes and crossed legs.

It’s hard to know what Dementia Joe meant when he said this about his granddaughter, Finnegan Biden: “When your daughter’s about 12 and half years [sic] old you put this little butterfly in bed and you kiss it goodnight. Next morning you walk in and there’s a snake in the bed.”

One thing we do know is that President Badfinger has a history of creeping grown women out. Seven adult women have complained about the Cretin-in-Chief touching them inappropriately. Former staffer Tara Reade alleges that Biden sexually assaulted her by penetrating her with his fingers. Reade’s mom even called Larry King to discuss the attack back when it happened in the 1990s.

#Biden's never far from a sin (again)–

Lip-smooching young granddaughter Finnegan

It's not only #Hunter

Who can rip things asunder

Don't let #JoeBiden *creep* to a win again pic.twitter.com/alsSNW6jX4 — Randall Bock (@DrRandallBock) October 21, 2020

FACT-O-RAMA! I have never kissed any relative on the lips.

Psychologists have found links between incest survivors and substance abuse. Hunter and Ashley Biden both have histories of abusing drugs and/or alcohol. They’ve also found a link between childhood sexual trauma and “hypersexuality,” which Ashley Biden mentions in her diary. This is not a smoking gun, but I find it notable.

Let’s wrap up by counting how many times President Finger-diddle manhandles kids in one ceremony. Pay attention at the 4:23 mark. That little girl is Maria Piacesi, niece of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.). Piacesi allegedly posted on social media years later that Biden squeezed her nipple but then deleted her post out of fear of losing friends.