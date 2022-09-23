Just When You Thought Joe Biden Couldn't Get Any Creepier, He Makes Yet Another Inappropriate Joke

For many years it was difficult to imagine a president more skeevy than Bill Clinton. Then the Democrats gave us Joe Biden. The Hair-Sniffer in Chief continues to find new ways to raise the bar (or maybe lower the bar) on creepiness.

Biden made a speech on Friday at the headquarters of the National Education Association. During the speech, President Distraction interrupted himself to recognize a member of the audience in the worst possible way.

“You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said to the unidentified woman. “We go back a long way. She was 12; I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”

Because nobody can appreciate an inappropriate remark about children better than a room full of leftist teachers, the crowd laughed with approval at the joke.

"She was 12 and I was 30." – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/bmit4z9oqa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2022

The speech was meant to be a rebuttal to the GOP’s “Commitment to America,” the party’s campaign initiative to tackle inflation and crime, but all people will take away from the speech is, “She was 12; I was 30.”

As dementia progresses, patients lose more of their filter and tend to blurt out the truth. Biden: “She was 12, I was 30.”pic.twitter.com/20eVw4pLeI — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 23, 2022

This is just plain creepy.https://t.co/16Qq36q4F2 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 23, 2022

By the way, Becker News suggests that Biden was referring to his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, although I haven’t seen that anywhere else.

WATCH: Joe Biden reminisces after recognizing woman in his audience, recalls that ‘she was 12 and I was 30’ https://t.co/W8O7u3m8rf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 23, 2022

Did he really just say “she was 12 and I was thirty?!” — hal cole (@dinglefitz) September 23, 2022

This man needs help.https://t.co/cGo983JLXx — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) September 23, 2022

But here’s the thing: why did this crowd laugh? After all, as Bonchie put it over at RedState, “When someone tells a joke that’s not funny and alludes to pedophilia, you don’t laugh at it. You sit there and stare in a perplexed fashion.”

Lest you think that was the only gaffe Biden made, he also said that Republicans took too much credit for bridges and… well… something.

You can even see people starting to laugh when Biden mentioned something that sounded like “balls in a contraption.” I guess they’ll approve of anything he says.

But in the midst of all that creepy joking and mumbling nonsense, there was an actual speech. Naturally, he touched on issues that would appeal to the teachers’ unions — like gun control.

“Gun violence is on the ballot,” the New York Post reported Biden saying. (But is it really?)

“The idea that you start school this year and kids in many parts of the country are learning to duck and cover … rather than talking about reading, writing and arithmetic is a very different circumstance and it’s not right,” he continued.

Reading, writing, and arithmetic? Some teachers are too busy teaching kids about pronouns, drag queens, and transitioning to teach the basics.

Then he spoke out of the other side of his mouth.

“I support the Second Amendment. I have two shotguns,” Biden said. Is this the gun-grabbing version of, “I’m not racist; I have black friends”?

Elsewhere in the speech, the president tried to hit back at the “Commitment to America” by making typically stupid statements about abortion.

Referring to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Biden said, “We didn’t hear him mention the right to choose [whether to have an abortion].” Because the GOP is always committed to baby-killing, this statement makes perfect sense, doesn’t it?

Biden later added, “Republicans want to ‘preserve our constitution freedom.’ That sounds great. I’m for doing that as well, we all are. But look at what they’ve actually done: MAGA Republicans just cheered and embrace the first Supreme Court decision in our entire history… that actually took away a fundamental right.”

(There he goes with the “MAGA Republican” thing again.)

He also tried to claim to the audience that a handful of Republicans have confessed to him that they agree with his policies but can’t vote for his agenda. Biden is the king of liars, so I’m sure we can take that assertion to the bank.

Needless to say, this was a typical Joe Biden speech. What’s particularly problematic about that statement is that the gaffes and inappropriate remarks are more memorable — and coherent than anything else in the speech. And that reveals a fundamental problem with this administration.