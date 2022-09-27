'Nothing Real in It:' Tucker Pours Cold Water on McCarthy's 'Commitment to America'

Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) rolled out a new plan for the midterms called the “Commitment To America.” The plan is being used to coalesce the Republican Party and its voters, aiming to right the wrongs of the past several years of Democrat leadership and get America back on track.

On paper, the plan sounds fantastic. It contains crucial goals, such as strengthening the U.S. economy, holding the U.S. government accountable when things go wrong as they’ve done so many times under President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and vowing to make America safe again.

Rick Moran wrote about it earlier this month:

It’s loosely based on the “Contract with America” concept created for the 1994 midterm election that was credited with helping the GOP take over both the House and Senate. This document is far less ambitious but has the benefit of every Republican in the House signing on to it.

If you ask Fox News host Tucker Carlson, well, he’s not so hot on the idea. Obviously, Carlson doesn’t hate the substance of the McCarthy-led plan. However, he pointed out during his Monday night show that he feels like it’s still not tackling the “real” issues facing Americans right now — the issues that will undoubtedly sway voters one way or another when they head to the voting booth on Nov. 8.

His less-than-flattering assessment of the GOP plan came as he spoke about Giorgia Meloni, the conservative politician who’s likely to become Italy’s first female prime minister. Carlson praised her approach to winning over the hearts and minds of the Italian electorate, noting that she did what American Republicans still do not seem willing to do.

Tucker Carlson Rightfully Calling Out The GOP's Bland "Commitment To America" "Nobody really cares. Why? Because there's nothing real in it. There's not a single word in that document about the attacks on the American Family that you see everyday." pic.twitter.com/4h61HkHdBk — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 27, 2022

“House Republicans just spelled out what they’re running on; it’s a document called the ‘Commitment To America.’ It’s fine. Probably not much in it you disagree with. Have you heard of it? No, you probably haven’t. You probably haven’t read it. Nobody really cares. Why? Because there is nothing real in it,” Carlson said Monday night.

The primetime Fox News host explained why he’s not heaping praise on McCarthy and those who helped write the Commitment To America plan, essentially writing it off as a document full of political platitudes.

Carlson noted: “There’s not a single word in that document about the attacks on the American family that you see every day. That’s at the center of most people’s concerns. How are my kids? Will they have a life that resembles mine? That was called the American Dream. Does it still exist?”

He added that he believes it’s “odd” that most Republican politicians still don’t seem to have the courage to take a stand on some of the issues he was referencing, such as the sexualization of children and the LGBTQ gender brainwashing happening to young schoolchildren on a daily basis. He also noted that when Republicans speak out and run on these issues, they often emerge victorious, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) did last year.

“People are upset about that. Why wouldn’t they be? But nobody says it. And that’s odd because we know — and now it’s been proven — that when politicians are brave enough to tell the truth about what is actually happening, they tend to be rewarded for it.” Carlson concluded.

Only time will tell if the Republican Commitment To America will serve its intended purpose. Still, there should be zero doubt whatsoever that the Republican candidates who are willing to take a direct stand against the progressive left’s continued attack on the American family and traditional values will likely be the ones who reap the most significant rewards in November and beyond.