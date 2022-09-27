John Fetterman Claims He Made Communities Safer, but We Have the Receipts

One of the key issues helping the GOP this year is crime. Democrats’ efforts to defund police departments and end cash bail have infested cities nationwide with skyrocketing crime.

In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s record on crime has been called into question and has likely contributed to his shrinking lead in the polls.

The state’s Board of Pardons (BOP) commission, which Fetterman leads, released two reports last year that he hoped would result in the release of 1,200 murderers.

“I hope that it could lead to a conversation that would free close to 1,200 people of a legacy that never made sense, that encompasses victims’ input, encompasses their conduct and behavior in prison, it takes a look at the resources that are wasted,” he said in March 2021.

In a continued effort to deny his soft-on-crime policies, Fetterman is now claiming in an ad that he’s “the only candidate in this race who has actually made our communities safer.”

Unfortunately for him, the statistics show that’s not the case. Fetterman was the mayor of Braddock, Penn. from 2006 to 2018, prior to running for lieutenant governor. During his tenure, violent crime tripled, and reports of property crimes, burglaries, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft also skyrocketed.

According to Fetterman, he ran for mayor to reduce violent crime. Well, based on the statistics, he not only failed, but he’s also lying about his record.